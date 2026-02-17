February 17, 2026
Electoral Act: Minority Caucus rejects manual transmission of results

by Peter Anayo01

 

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has rejected manual transmission of election results or any other means that may give room for manipulation.

The Minority Leader, Rep. Kingsley Chinda, stated this at a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

“We are against any clause that will give room for manipulation; we are in full support of electronic transmission.

“We are also saying that electronically transmitted results should take precedence over manual transmission,” Chinda said.

He said that the minority caucus would not tolerate any attempt to violate section 84 of the Electoral Act that was prescribed for the selection of candidates internally by political parties.

According to him, the section prescribes a method of selection of candidates as internal party affairs and not to force political parties into direct or indirect primaries or consensus.

 

