Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies at 84

Two-time United States presidential candidate and longtime civil rights activist, Rev. Jesse Jackson, is dead.

According to a family source, Jackson, who was a Baptist minister, died Tuesday at the age of 84.

Although the cause of Jackson’s death was not immediately disclosed, the family said he died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones.

A statement by Jackson’s family read, “Our father was a servant leader — not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world. We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

According to his Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the civil rights activist was admitted to a hospital in November and had been living for more than a decade with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).

However, in a statement, Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton said, “Our nation lost one of its greatest moral voices” and paid tribute to a man who “carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice.

“Reverend Jackson stood wherever dignity was under attack, from apartheid abroad to injustice at home. His voice echoed in boardrooms and in jail cells. His presence shifted rooms. His faith never wavered.”

In 2017, Jackson revealed he had Parkinson disease.

He was treated as an outpatient at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago for at least two years before he shared the diagnosis with the public.