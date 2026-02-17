Borno commences distribution of Ramadan palliatives to 300,000 bottom poor families

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

In the spirit of Ramadan fast and to bring succour to the vulnerable and poor families, the Borno state Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has flagged off the distribution of rice, millet and sugar to 300,000 poor families in the sprit of Ramadan fast.

Speaking at the flagging off of the distribution of 2026 Ramadan Palliatives at the Ranat Square on Tuesday, Governor Babagana Zulum said 300,000 bottom-poor families across the 27 local government areas will benefit from the program.

He said the first phase of beneficiaries was drawn from 15 wards of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and 6 wards, 1 ward each in Konduga and Maga .

It would be recalled that this is the 7th time since assumption of office, that Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has prioritized the provision of Ramadan Palliatives for the people of the state, especially the less privileged, to enable them to cushion their hardship during the holy month of Ramadan.

Zulum said ” Apart from this gesture to the 300,000 bottom families, 35 trucks of rice and 35 trucks of sugar each will be given to political stakeholders and elders across the 27 local government areas .

“To the committee in charge of this distribution, let transparency be your watchword. Let fairness be your guide. These items are not for sale.”

They are not for your friends or family members who do not need them, “he said.

Zulum further said “They are for the widow, the orphans, the internally displaced, the farmer whose fields have not fully recovered, and the daily wage earner struggling to make ends meet.

Any officer found diverting these items will face the full wrath of the law.”

The governor also said that the distribution would be extended to Christian residents who are coincidentally observing the Lent period, which overlaps with the Muslim fasting season this year and also assured that the gesture will be extended to non-Muslims who are also fasting during the lent period which falls within the month of Ramadan.

He further stated that the business of government is not just about infrastructural development, but also to ensure the restoration of agricultural activities, revitalization of the economy, and the creation of sustainable livelihoods.

He also assured that the government is working hard towards ensuring that every citizen of the state can afford their own meals with dignity.

Until this is achieved, adding that the government will continue to offer support to the people.

Zulum explained that each beneficiary from the fifteen wards of the state capital, six wards of Jere Local Government Area, one ward of Konduga, and Mafa, will receive a 25kg bag of rice, a 25kg bag of millet, and a 10kg bag of sugar, adding that the government has secured the services of one thousand six hundred tricycle operators, popularly known as Keke Napep, to transport the beneficiaries and their palliatives to their homes.

He also expressed gratitude to former Zamfara State Governor, Senator Abdulaziz Yari, for supporting the state with twelve thousand bags of 25kg rice, which will be distributed to the deserving beneficiaries..

Earlier, the Chairman of the High Powered Committee on the Distribution of the Palliatives, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for the timely intervention, stressing that it would go a long way in cushioning the hardship being experienced by the people.

He assured that the items will be transparently distributed to all deserving beneficiaries.and charged the beneficiaries to be orderly during the exercise, assuring that each and every one of them would benefit from the palliatives.

Senator Kaka Shehu further enjoined the beneficiaries to use the items for the upkeep of their families during the holy month of Ramadan and avoid reselling them at Bolori store,.

In his welcome address, the Director of Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Ali Mohammed, thanked Governor Zulum for his support to the agency, which has enabled it to achieve a lot of success.

Some beneficiaries interviewed were full of appreciation to the Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, for the annual Ramadan Palliatives to the people of the state and assured to rally around his administration at all times.

The ceremony was attended by members of the House of Representatives, Engr Bukar Talba and Abdulkadir Rahis, the speaker of the Borno State House of Assembly, Abdkarim Lawan and principal officers of the House, the Acting Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, among many other senior government officials.

