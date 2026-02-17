APC Ward chairman accused of imposing exco list, violating tenure rules in Delta

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

A group of party leaders in Madangho Ward 7, Warri South West Local Government Area, has petitioned the APC LGA Executive Committee, accusing the Ward Chairman, Mr Roland Osangbajumi, of gross misconduct, tenure violation, and an attempt to subvert internal democracy.

The petition was submitted by Dennis Mene Legal & Co on behalf of five card-carrying members and leaders of the party in the ward: Mr Timeyin Madamedon, Tola John, Engr Abeson Henry, Peter Omagbemi and Bawo Madamedon.

According to the statement of facts attached to the petition, Mr Osangbajumi convened a meeting at his private residence on 2nd February 2026, where he allegedly announced that the new Ward Executive Committee list had already been arranged and finalised—without any democratic congress, consensus or prior meeting with ward members.

During the gathering, it is claimed that Mr Osangbajumi informed Mr Timeyin Madamedon that he had been assigned the role of Vice Chairman.

However, Mr Madamedon immediately rejected the position and insisted on a transparent electoral process.

As of the time the petition was filed, the Ward Chairman had reportedly refused to release the purported list to the general membership or convene an inclusive meeting of party members.

The petitioners have also raised serious concerns over tenure violations.

They alleged that Mr Osangbajumi had already served two terms (totalling eight years) as Ward Chairman and is constitutionally barred from holding the same office for a third term under Article 17 of the APC Constitution.

They argue that his continued orchestration of a new Exco while remaining at the helm constitutes an illegality.

Further constitutional breaches cited include:

· Article 21(vii): Bypassing democratic guidelines for electing party officers.

· Article 21(ix): Engaging in the creation of parallel party organs by unilaterally “arranging” an Exco list.

· Article 21(xi): Engaging in anti-party activities by disenfranchising loyal members and damaging the party’s democratic image.

In a statement, the petitioners’ counsel, Dennis Abugewa Mene, Esq , emphasised the need for the party to uphold its own rules. He said: “The All Progressives Congress is built on the rule of law. Any attempt to impose leadership outside the provisions of our party’s constitution must be resisted. Our clients remain committed to the party’s ideals and are calling for an urgent intervention to prevent the hijack of the party structure in Madangho Ward 7.”

The petitioners are demanding: The immediate nullification of any list generated outside a formal Ward Congress, the enforcement of tenure limits, disqualifying Mr Osangbajumi from holding the office of Ward Chairman for a third term, the conduct of a transparent, inclusive and democratic process for the emergence of new Ward Executives, in line with the APC Constitution.

Copies of the petition have been sent to Chief Thomas Ereytomi, member representing Warri Federal Constituency; Chief Ayiri Emami, APC chieftain and leader in Warri South West LGA; and Mr Alex Eyengho, another prominent APC leader in the area.

All efforts to reach Mr Roland Osangbajumi for comment as of press time were unsuccessful.

