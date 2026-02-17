February 17, 2026
ACEN investiture 21st President Engr Kunle Adebayo held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo05

From left to right… Dr Sylvia Adebajo, wife; Engr Kunle Adebajo, President Association of Consulting Engineering in Nigeria( ACEN), Engr Bayo Adeola, past President ACEN and Engr Kam -Selem Buka Alhaji, immediate past President ACEN, during the investiture of Engr Kunle Adebajo, as the 21st President of ACEN held at Muson center in Lagos on 12/2/2026.

From left to right… Engr Charles Akindayomi, Past President ACEN (Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria), Engr Mayen Adetiba, Past President; Engr Kam -Selem Buka Alhaji, Past President; Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Gov, Ogun State ; Engr Kunle Adebajo, President ACEN; Dr Sylvia Adebajo, wife; Engr Olufemi Daramola, Special Adviser, Office of Infrastructures, Lagos State Government and Engr Lanre Sagaya, Past President ACEN.

From left to right… Dr Sylvia Adebajo, wife; Engr Kunle Adebajo, President ACEN and Engr Kam -Selem Buka Alhaji, immediate past President, ACEN, during the investiture of Engr Kunle Adebajo, as the 21st President of ACEN held at Muson center in Lagos on 12/2/2026.

 

