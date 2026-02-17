ACEN investiture 21st President Engr Kunle Adebayo held in Lagos

From left to right… Dr Sylvia Adebajo, wife; Engr Kunle Adebajo, President Association of Consulting Engineering in Nigeria( ACEN), Engr Bayo Adeola, past President ACEN and Engr Kam -Selem Buka Alhaji, immediate past President ACEN, during the investiture of Engr Kunle Adebajo, as the 21st President of ACEN held at Muson center in Lagos on 12/2/2026.

From left to right… Engr Charles Akindayomi, Past President ACEN (Association for Consulting Engineering in Nigeria), Engr Mayen Adetiba, Past President; Engr Kam -Selem Buka Alhaji, Past President; Engr Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Gov, Ogun State ; Engr Kunle Adebajo, President ACEN; Dr Sylvia Adebajo, wife; Engr Olufemi Daramola, Special Adviser, Office of Infrastructures, Lagos State Government and Engr Lanre Sagaya, Past President ACEN.

From left to right… Dr Sylvia Adebajo, wife; Engr Kunle Adebajo, President ACEN and Engr Kam -Selem Buka Alhaji, immediate past President, ACEN, during the investiture of Engr Kunle Adebajo, as the 21st President of ACEN held at Muson center in Lagos on 12/2/2026.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2