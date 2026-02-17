2 days digital literacy,capacity building workshop for spouses of Honourable members of the House held in Abuja

From left… Wife of speaker House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon, Benjamin Okezie Kalu and House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere during the 2 Day Digital Literacy and Capacity Building workshop for Spouses of Honorable members of the House Representative -Theme Empowering woman for Digital Future Leadership, We being and Opportunity, held at National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

From right… Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Wife of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas, wife of the Deputy Senate President, Hajiya Laila Barau Jibrin and Minister of Women Affairs, Dr Imaan Ibrahim Suleiman, during the 2 Days Digital Literacy and Capacity Building Workshop for Spouses of Honourable members of the House of Representatives ” Theme: Empowering Women for the Digital Future: Leadership, Wellbeing and Opportunity, at the National Assembly in Abuja

