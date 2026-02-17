26.1 C
Lagos
February 17, 2026
Uka launches É-ATC Gold Coin with $10bn gold backing

NUPRC: Beware of fraudsters offering contracts

Stakeholder roundtable on future of education in Nigeria held in Abuja

Joint committee House , Senate with Nigerian Army defend 2026 budget, before…

2 days digital literacy,capacity building workshop for spouses of Honourable members of…

Cardoso hails Nigeria’s permanent African Monetary Institute board membership

WAEC releases 2025 Second Series CB-WASSCE results

‎2027: Peter Obi’s Dilemma And Atiku Factor, Part 2

Waste to wealth: Lagos Assembly ratifies Sanwo-Olu’s concession agreement with private firm

Senator Oluremi Tinubu’s glory and grief

Photo Gallery

2 days digital literacy,capacity building workshop for spouses of Honourable members of the House held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo07

From left… Wife of speaker House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen  Abbas, Deputy Speaker House of Representative Rt Hon, Benjamin Okezie Kalu and  House Leader, Hon Julius Ihonvbere during the 2 Day  Digital Literacy and Capacity Building workshop for Spouses of Honorable members of the House  Representative  -Theme  Empowering woman for Digital Future Leadership, We being and Opportunity, held at National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

From right… Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Wife of the Speaker House of Representatives, Hajiya Fatima Tajudeen Abbas,  wife of the Deputy Senate President, Hajiya Laila Barau Jibrin and Minister of Women Affairs, Dr Imaan Ibrahim Suleiman, during the 2 Days Digital Literacy and Capacity Building Workshop for Spouses of Honourable members of the House of Representatives ” Theme: Empowering Women for the Digital Future: Leadership, Wellbeing and Opportunity, at the National Assembly in  Abuja

