The 23rd Annual Aret Adams Memorial Lecture Series Holds In Lagos On Friday 27th February, 2026 At The Muson Centre

The annual Aret Adams Memorial lecture, the 23rd in the series is slated to take place on the 27th of February, 2027 at the Muson Centre (Agip Recital Hall), Marina, Onikan, Lagos, by 11.00am prompt. The theme for this year’s lecture is tagged “The African Energy Bank: Financing Africa’s Energy Future”

According to the Programs Manager of Aret Adams Foundation, Mr. Akin Jokojeje, pointed out that in selecting the topic for this year’s memorial lecture, the Board of Trustees observed that it has become imperative to highlights the vision and mission of African Energy Bank, for the purpose of espousing its role in sustainable energy development and the potential opportunities that it will offers Nigeria and the continent of Africa as a whole. The BoT have therefore decided to invite a renowned financial expert, Mr. Bismarck Rewane to come and make presentation on how to unlock Africa’s Energy potentials in terms of financing, innovations and partnerships that will work best for its growth and development.

The Chief host and Co-host of this very important event are; Engr. Charles Osezua, OON, KSG and Dr. Layi Fatona, the Chairman BoT and Chairman, Governing Council of Aret Adams Foundation respectively. A special side attraction for this occasion would be a special fire-side chat with Ogbueshi Ben Osuno a close associate of the Late Chief Aret Adams, to commemorate his 90th birthday celebrations.

As expected, major players and stakeholders in the Oil and Gas industry, financial institutions, manufacturing as well as captains of industries are expected at the event.

Are Adams Foundation was established in honour of the late Chief Godwin Aret Adams, the first Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (1988 to 1990), who later became the Special Adviser on Petroleum Resources to former Head of State, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar (rtd) in 1998. He died in the year 2002.

According to the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Engr. Charles Osezua, OON, KSG disclosed that the Foundation is aimed at promoting and building educational capacity and policy formulations. The National Energy policy delivered to the Federal government in April 1980 was formulated by the late Chief Aret Adams, and that it was him that re-energized negotiations that led to the successful execution of the shareholders agreements for the execution of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) project in 1989 and many others.

He further revealed that the Foundation has established the Aret Adams Professorial Chairs at the University of Port Harcourt in Petroleum Engineering in collaboration with SPDC which was recently being taken over by the Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited (RAEC), the Aret Adams Professorial Chair in Entrepreneurship study at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State as well as Aret Adams Professorial Chair in Geology, at the University of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Also giving an insight into the forthcoming annual lecture, the Co-Host of the event, Dr. Layi Fatona, who is the Chairman, AAF-Governing Council, revealed that the Late Chief Aret Adams had been a Geologist per excellence during his life time and an alumnus of the University of Ibadan. This has propelled the Foundation to be awarding scholarship to the best selected Post Graduate students (M.sc.) in Geology of the University of Ibadan on yearly basis to assist them in the pursuit of their M.sc degree programmes. Another set will be given the award for the year 2026 at the forthcoming event.

He further pointed out that Chief Aret Adams left behind legacy of excellence and transparency in government transactions, development through market growth, good business value, free market competition and many more, which have reflected in many lives he touched, irrespective of tribe or religion affiliations while he was alive. It was these sterling virtues and ideals that motivated few colleagues and associates of him to establish the Foundation in 2003 to propagate and sustain his life-long dreams.