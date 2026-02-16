Ramadan 2026: A time for reflection, devotion and compassion

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, holds great significance for Muslims around the world. It is a time of fasting, spiritual reflection, increased devotion, and a deepening sense of community. Historically, Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in the month of Ramadan, making it a time of heightened religious activity, prayer, and charity.

The 2026 (1447 AH) Ramadan will begin on Wednesday, February 18, subject to moon sighting on Tuesday 17. It is mandatory for every adult Muslim to fast successively for either 30 or 29 days except for the sick, aged, travellers or anyone undergoing any similar constraints.

It is noteworthy to state that Ramadan goes beyond its religious and spiritual significance; it is also a time for Muslims to connect with their faith, their families, and the larger Muslim community.

Ideally, Ramadan is first and foremost a time for spiritual renewal. Fasting, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is a central act of devotion during the month. From dawn until sunset, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, sexual intercourse and engaging in sinful behavioural tendencies. This act of self-discipline is not merely physical but is meant to purify the soul, teach empathy for the less fortunate, and cultivate a closer relationship with God (Allah).

Additional, fasting helps Muslims develop self-control and mindfulness, as they are constantly reminded of their dependence on God. It is a practice that strengthens their willpower, as they refrain from life’s basic pleasures to focus on spiritual matters. Muslims believe that through fasting, they cleanse themselves of impurities and grow closer to Allah by sincerely dedicating themselves to worship, reflection, and prayer.

In other words, during Ramadan, Muslims engage in a variety of religious practices to enhance their faith. This includes extra prayers, such as the Taraweeh prayers, which are held every night during the month. These prayers, offered after the Isha (night) prayer, are an important way to draw closer to Allah, as they involve reciting portions of the Quran.

The increased focus on prayer during Ramadan is aimed at fostering a stronger connection with God. Muslims also take this time to read and reflect upon the Quran more deeply. Many Muslims try to complete the entire Quran during the month, either through personal reading or by attending Quran recitations (tafsir). Ramadan, thus, provides an opportunity for deep spiritual immersion and self-reflection.

Furthermore, one of the most significant aspects of Ramadan is the emphasis on charity. Muslims are encouraged to give generously to those in need, and many view this as a way to purify their wealth and earn Allah’s blessings. Zakat, one of the Five Pillars of Islam, is an obligatory form of charity, and during Ramadan, many Muslims pay their Zakat in the form of a specific donation.

In addition to the Zakat, Muslims also engage in acts of voluntary charity, including providing food for the poor and fasting individuals. The breaking of the fast, known as Iftar, is often a communal event where families, friends, and neighbours gather to share a meal together. In many parts of the world, community Iftars are organized, and even those who may not have much themselves take part in giving food to others. This sense of solidarity is an essential part of Ramadan’s spirit.

The month also strengthens the ties of the community. Whether through shared prayers at the mosque or neighborhood Iftars, Ramadan fosters unity among Muslims. It is a time to renew relationships, forgive past grievances, and promote harmony within the community.

At the same time, Ramadan is also a time of deep personal reflection. With the focus on fasting, prayer, and community engagement, Muslims are encouraged to look inward and examine their actions, attitudes, and intentions. The daily routine of fasting creates an opportunity to disconnect from the distractions of everyday life and concentrate on personal growth and spiritual development. It is a time to seek forgiveness for past wrongdoings and to strengthen one’s resolve to live a better, more virtuous life.

Gratitude also plays a central role during Ramadan. The experience of fasting and experiencing hunger and thirst serves as a reminder of the blessings often taken for granted—access to food, clean water, and good health. It inspires Muslims to express thankfulness for their many blessings and to be more mindful of those who live in poverty.

While emphasizing the importance of fasting in Ramadan, the holy Prophet Muhammad said, “Whoever fasts Ramadan out of faith and seeking reward, his previous sins will be forgiven.” This goes to demonstrate how transformative fasting in Ramadan epitomizes. A Muslim who completes his fasting in accordance to Islamic injunctions is considered to be free of all his past sins.

Also in another hadith, the Apostle of Allah highlights the special status of fasting: “Fasting is a shield.” Invariably, it serves as a protection against all evils. It is a means to fortify oneself and solidify your life’s activities against Shaytan (Devil) and his vicegerents.

In his submission, the Imam of the National Mosque, Abuja, Professor Lukman Zakariya, has called on Nigerians to embrace the spiritual and social lessons of Ramadan as a key tool for promoting security, safety, peace, and harmony across the nation.

Delivering the Juma’h Khutbah (Friday sermon) of Friday, February 6, 2026, Prof. Zakariya emphasized that Ramadan is more than a period of fasting, noting it is a “divine school” for spiritual and moral development, shaping individuals into responsible and conscientious members of society.

The Juma’ah congregation was a high-profile event, attended by President Bola Tinubu, state governors, members of the National Assembly, the Federal Executive Council, Service Chiefs, members of the Diplomatic Corps, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other dignitaries.

The Imam described Ramadan as “the month of security and faith, the abode of tranquility,” noting that its spiritual effects extend into society, fostering peace, harmony, and compassion.

While addressing the large gathering at the Central Mosque, the National Imam highlighted that the month brings Allah’s mercy and forgiveness, opens the gates of Paradise, closes the gates of Hellfire, and restrains the forces of evil.

He particularly drew attention to the Night of Decree (Laylat al-Qadr) as a source of peace and protection for all people.

Prof. Zakariya stressed that fasting is not limited to abstaining from food and drink. “Fasting cultivates self-restraint, strengthens character, and encourages believers to prioritize Allah’s pleasure over worldly desires,” he said.

He warned against false speech, insults, and all forms of wrongdoing, emphasizing that moral discipline is the true essence of fasting.

Prof. Zakariya also urged parents to instill noble character and religious observance in their children, describing it as a crucial measure to curb crime, terrorism, and extremism in Nigeria.

He called on leaders to govern with justice, mercy, and fairness, stressing that national security and societal harmony depend on equitable treatment of all citizens.

“Let the wealthy hasten to spend on the poor and needy. Pay your Zakat before and during Ramadan so the poor may taste Allah’s blessings as you do,” he advised, underscoring that mutual support and charity are essential for societal stability,” Imam noted.

On the whole, the lessons learned during Ramadan are not confined to just one month of the year, but instead should serve as a guiding force for the rest of one’s life. In essence, Ramadan shapes the way Muslims approach the world and their place in it.