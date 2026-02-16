Osun is gone” if Adeleke rules for 8 years – Senator Fadahunsi

Tunde Adeleke, Osogbo

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi, has disclosed that Osun State would suffer severe decline if Governor Ademola Adeleke’s rules the state for years.

Fadahunsi, a former PDP senator who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) along with 4 other NASS members, made the declaration during a media chat in Ilase-Ijesa, on Friday.

He said that continued rule under Governor Adeleke, who is seeking another term in office in the August 8, 2026 governorship election, would spell trouble for the state’s future.

He said, “They are disorganized. If they say we are liability,good , let us see who’s valuable. When their defense is gone, their wall of Jerusalem has fallen.

“If the whole team is meant for the family to “chop”, alone they have chop and if they continue to chop for eight years, Osun is gone. That’s why they have to be stopped and that is when he knew that place is not meant for him around to Accord at all cost.”

Criticizing Adeleke directly, Fadahunsi stated, “He has never bought a single vehicle for security” and accused the governor of being distracted by dancing until another candidate emerged victorious in the PDP. “They were celebrating until Fryo took over and defeated the dancing governor. Adeleke resigned after the boy won; they are disorganized,” he stated.

Fadahunsi also addressed accusations that his faction is a liability to the APC, stating, “Good, liability is a load. We are removing the load from them. They are free now to carry any other load.

“We have not started on them. They must account for what they have taken, including the loan they secured. As a father, I won’t talk too much to them,” Fadahunsi said.