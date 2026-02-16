Osun APC endorses Tinubu for second term, receives 5 defecting NASS members

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Ahead of the 2027 general election, the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday, endorsed President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

This was just as the party also received five Osun National Assembly members who had left the People Democratic Party, PDP for the APC.

The National Secetary of the APC, Basiru Ajibola who presided over the event received the defecting NASS members which include Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Francis Fadahunsi and Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District Olubiyi Fadeyi, alongside House of Representatives members Wole Oke, Bimbo Ajilesoro, and Taofeek Ajayi Ominrin.

Speaking at the event which witnessed a large turn out by the APC faithful, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, said President Tinubu performed beyond expectation and such performance should not be left unconsolidated, hence the need for the endorsement.

He said, “The difference between rhetoric and results is evident at the federal level under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. When he assumed office, Nigeria’s economy stood at the brink. Bold decisions were required, and bold decisions were made. Today, those reforms are yielding results.

“These are measurable achievements. The Renewed Hope Agenda is laying a solid foundation for Nigeria’s rebirth. That is why we proudly and confidently endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027 — to consolidate these gains and secure lasting prosperity.”

While welcoming the decampees, he said, “In the APC, there are no strangers; we are one united family. Your arrival strengthens our resolve to reclaim Osun and restore dignity to governance.”

Also, the gubernatorial candidate of the APC in Osun, Bola Oyebamiji, stressed that the country is witnessing a bold and transformative government under the leadership of President Tinubu.

He noted that, “Nigeria is witnessing a bold and transformative leadership at the centre under His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. Through its courageous economic reforms and strategic policy decisions, the present administration under the APC has steadily rescued states from the burden of unsustainable debts and placed them soundly on the path of fiscal stability and surplus. These reforms, though demanding, are laying a solid foundation for long-term prosperity, empowering subnational governments to plan, invest, and grow sustainably.”

Oyebamiji added that the defection of the NASS members into the APC as a timely move, adding that it will strengthen the party’s collective resolve and broadens its base of experience, influence, and grassroots connection needed to secure victory for the residents of the state.

Earlier, Osun APC chairman Tajudeen Lawal said the defection of the federal lawmakers is the appropriate time in the political history of the State as well as emphasized that endorsing Tinubu at the current time was necessary to sustain what he called the President’s transformative programmes.