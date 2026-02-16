NDPHC Completes Insurance Risk Engineering Survey at Omotosho, Sapele Power Plants

The Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) has successfully completed the second phase of its 2026 Insurance Risk Engineering Survey at the Omotosho and Sapele Power Plants, marking another significant step in the company’s ongoing commitment to operational excellence, asset integrity, and risk mitigation across its generation portfolio.

The exercise, which concluded on Friday, 13 February 2026, forms part of NDPHC’s strategic collaboration with global insurance partners to ensure that its critical power generation infrastructure meets international safety and risk management standards. The comprehensive survey covered equipment condition assessments, operational safety procedures, maintenance protocols, and environmental risk factors, with the aim of strengthening plant reliability while reducing exposure to operational and financial risks.

Speaking during the feedback session held after the completion of the exercise, the Executive Director, Finance and Accounts, Mr. Omololu Agoro, who represented management, commended the survey team and plant personnel for their professionalism, cooperation, and dedication throughout the assessment process. He noted that periodic risk engineering evaluations are essential to safeguarding the company’s investments and ensuring sustainable power generation in line with global best practices.

Agoro emphasized that the insights generated from the survey would support NDPHC’s continuous improvement framework, particularly in enhancing plant availability, optimizing maintenance strategies, and improving insurance positioning for the company’s assets.

The session also featured a valedictory ceremony in honour of Mr. Mike Corbett of Zurich Insurance Group (UK), who is retiring after 13 years of dedicated service supporting NDPHC’s insurance risk management initiatives. Management and staff members paid glowing tributes to Corbett for his technical expertise, professionalism, and significant contributions toward strengthening the company’s risk engineering culture over the years.

Participants highlighted his role in guiding multiple risk assessments across NDPHC power plants, which contributed to improved compliance with international insurance standards and enhanced confidence among stakeholders and insurers.

The Insurance Risk Engineering Survey at Omotosho and Sapele plants is part of a broader programme covering NDPHC’s generation assets nationwide under the National Integrated Power Project (NIPP). The initiative underscores the company’s commitment to maintaining high safety standards, protecting critical infrastructure, and supporting Nigeria’s power sector reliability through proactive risk management practices.

NDPHC reiterated that continuous engagement with global technical partners remains central to its strategy of delivering dependable electricity while protecting investments and ensuring long-term value for stakeholders in Nigeria’s energy sector.