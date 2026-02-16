February 16, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

LEADERSHIP LEGACY: Wisdom Benson turns 44 – A Milestone of Vision, Impact, Inspiration

by Peter Anayo08

Wisdom Benson, the visionary CEO of Wisic Services, is celebrating a major milestone – his 44th birthday on 18th February! A seasoned entrepreneur, accomplished networker, and dedicated leader, Wisdom has spent over 20 years driving business growth, empowering individuals, and shaping the future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria and beyond.

As the helm of Wisic Services, Wisdom has demonstrated exceptional leadership, guiding his team with vision, resilience, and courage. His entrepreneurial journey is a testament to the power of consistency, integrity, and strategic thinking. Under his leadership, Wisic Services has become a beacon of innovation and excellence, making a lasting impact in the industry.

Wisdom’s commitment to mentoring young entrepreneurs and promoting businesses has inspired countless individuals. He has been a driving force behind the success of many startups and SMEs, providing them with the necessary tools and guidance to thrive.

“Every year is not just an addition of time, but an addition of wisdom, strength, and purpose. The journey continues,” Wisdom said ahead of his birthday. “I am grateful for the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others, and I look forward to continuing to inspire and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

As we celebrate Wisdom Benson’s 44th birthday on 18th February, we honor a man whose story inspires determination, excellence, and forward thinking. His legacy is a testament to the power of hard work, dedication, and passion.

“We are thrilled to celebrate Wisdom’s milestone birthday and acknowledge his contributions to the business community,” said a spokesperson for Wisic Services. “His vision, leadership, and commitment to excellence are an inspiration to us all, and we look forward to many more years of success and impact.”

Here’s to many more years of expanded territories, deeper impact, and greater accomplishments!

About Wisdom Benson
Wisdom Benson is a seasoned entrepreneur, accomplished networker, and the visionary CEO of Wisic Services. With over 20 years of experience, he has established himself as a leader in the business community, driving growth, empowering individuals, and shaping the future of entrepreneurship in Nigeria and beyond.

 

