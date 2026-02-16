February 16, 2026
Kano: FG donates N5 bn to victims of Singer Market Inferno

The Federal Government has donated N5 billion to the victims of the devastating inferno that razed parts of Singer Market in Kanoon Saturday, bringing immediate relief to hundreds of the affected traders.
The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that Vice-President Kashim Shettima disclosed the donation during a sympathy visit to the market on Monday.
The visit followed last week’s fire outbreak which destroyed goods and properties worth billions of Naira, leaving many traders in distress.
Describing the incident as a national tragedy, Shettima said the inferno was not only a loss to Kano State but to the entire federation.
The vice-president, who was accompanied by the Governors of Jigawa, Kebbi and Imo, offered prayers for the victims and prayed to the Almighty Allah to prevent the recurrence of such obnoxious disasters in the future.
In his remarks, the Chairman of the Singer Market Traders Association, Junaid Zakari, expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for what he described as a timely and generous gesture.
He pledged that the funds would be used judiciously to support the affected members and help restore business activities in the historic market.( NAN)

