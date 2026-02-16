February 16, 2026
House Reps Committee set to begin an investigation on alleged non-release of N174 .26bn in agricultural intervention fund held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo04

 

From left… Hon. Bello. Kaoje, chairman of the House Representatives Committee on. Agricultural Production and Services, with other members of the committee, set to begin an investigation into the alleged non-release of N1 74 .26 billion in agricultural intervention fund, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja …PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

