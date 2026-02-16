Former Deputy Gov, Lagos State, Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan ,celebrates Gods faithfulness at her 70th years Birthday in Lagos

From left… Chairman of the Governance Advisory Committee (GAC), Lagos State, Mr. Tajudeen Olusi, the Celebrant, Former Deputy Governor of Lagos state and Member (GAC), Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan, Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Femi Hamzat and wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Dr (Mrs.) Florence Ajumobi at the 70th birthday of the former Governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan, held at Harbour Point VI Lagos on 12/2/2026.

From left… husband of the celebrant, Oluseyi Sosan, Oriyomi Sosan, celebrant and former Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan and son Gbenga Sosan and others.

The Celebrant, Former Deputy Governor of Lagos state and Member (GAC), Princess Sarah Adebisi Sosan, is arriving at the reception.

L-r… Former Minister of Women Affairs Dame Pauline Tallen; Former first lady of Lagos state, Mrs Bolanle Patience Ambode; Former First lady Ogun State, Mrs Olufunsho Amosun; former First Lady, Dame Abimbola Fashola; wife of the former Governor of Oyo State, Dr (Mrs.) Florence Ajumobi.

L-r… Former first lady of Ogun, Ondo and Lagos states, Senator Barr. Olufunke Fatimat Raji Rasaki, former First Lady of Lagos State, Dame Abimbola Fashola, Former Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, Executive Director, Oil/Gas Alhassan Enterprises, Hajiya Hamidah Laraba.

From left… Former First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs Olufunso Amosun; former first lady of Osun State, Alhaja Sherifat Aregbesola; former first lady of Ekiti State, Mrs Erelu Bisi Adeleye-Fayemi; former minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen and the Celebrant, the former deputy governor of Lagos State, Princess Sarah Sosan.

Former Governor of Lagos state Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola (3RD right )and others.

Cross Section of the Friends of the Celebrant.

The Celebrant and former Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Princess Sarah Adebisi ( middle), cutting her Birthday Cake, she is flanked by Former Deputy Governor Lagos State, Otunba Femi Pedro (right) former First Lady Lagos State Dame Abimbola Fashola (left) and others.

The Celebrant and former Deputy Governor, Lagos State, Princess Sarah Adebisi ( middle) cutting her 70th Birthday cake with her Children and grandchildren at a reception held at Harbour Point VI Lagos on 12/2/2026…Courtesy of CHINYERE IKEANYI.

