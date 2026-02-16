Dr. Jumai Ahmadu launches trilogy on Abuja’s evolution, Nation-building

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Dr. Jumai Ahmadu, Acting Director of Reform Coordination and Service Improvement at the Federal Capital Territory Administration, related that her 3 books captures Abuja, not merely as a physical space, but as an idea, a national project, and a living example of how vision translates into governance, infrastructure, and community.

Dr. Amadu stated this as she released three books she wrote about Abuja’s development as Nigeria’s capital.

The books, launched in Abuja, are: Abuja: The Evolution and Development of a Federal Capital City (2nd edition); Stewards of the Nation; and When the Spirit Whispers.

Ahmadu stated that the books chronicle her personal experiences, the collective journey of FCT residents, and the story of service, faith, and nation-building.

She noted that Abuja: The Evolution and Development of a Federal Capital City (2nd edition) features contributions from individuals who lived in Abuja and witnessed its growth, including builders, labourers, teachers, doctors, and engineers who shaped the city’s planning, development, and institutions.

“This second edition basically documents the people who lived in the city: the laborers, the architect, the engineers, the teachers, the traditional rulers, and the politicians.

“These people saw the city evolve from the pronouncement to where we are today. Like in the first edition, I also analysed the Minister’s policies and how far they have gone,” she said.

She explained that the book also analysed how the ministers’ policies impacted positively or otherwise on the development of the city, with a focus on the nine inhabitant tribes and their distinctive attire.

Ahmadu added that the people’s experiences bring history alive, not as theory, but as reality.

“I joined the FCT civil service 28 years ago, young, idealistic, and full of hope about the power of public service to shape lives and institutions.

“Over the years, that belief has been tested, refined, challenged, and ultimately strengthened through reforms, transitions, setbacks, and progress.

“Those 28 years taught me that institutions do not succeed by chance. They grow when people serve with integrity, competence, and a genuine sense of stewardship.”

Ahmadu added that the belief that institutions do not succeed by chance inspired the book ‘Stewards of the Nation: The Role of the Civil Servants in National Development’.

She explained that the book was a tribute to the many civil servants whose quiet dedication keeps governance moving forward every day.

Speaking on ‘When the Spirit Whispers’, which she described as the “most personal” of the three, Dr Ahmadu said the book reflects on faith, resilience, and the quiet guidance that shapes people’s decisions, especially during moments of uncertainty and growth.

“None of this journey has been walked alone. I am deeply grateful to mentors, colleagues, family, contributors, and friends who supported this work in countless ways.

“Above all, I thank God for His grace, guidance, and sustaining strength through every season of service.

“Today marks not an end, but a continuation, a reminder that service is ongoing, learning never stops, and documenting our experiences is essential for future generations,” she said.

On her part, FCT Minister of State, Dr. Mariya Mahmoud, praised the books as a collective exploration of Nigeria’s national development, institutional evolution, and the principles guiding public service and personal growth.

She highlighted that the book on Abuja’s evolution provides a thorough account of the city’s transformation, offering insights into the vision and governance that shaped the capital.

Mahmoud noted that ‘When the Spirit Whispers’ combines introspection with leadership lessons, stressing the importance of moral clarity and conviction. She deemed it relevant for a nation seeking ethical leadership.

She also lauded ‘Steward of the Nation’, emphasizing the crucial role of civil servants in national progress.

Mahmoud commended the author for her contributions to knowledge and nation-building, stating that the works will be valuable resources for policymakers, scholars, and young people.