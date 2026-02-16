Chief Alexander Akwuole, A Large Hearted Philanthropist @50

Hearty cheers to an amazing achiever at 50. A resounding ovation to Chief Alexander Akwuole as he marked this milestone.

I believed that Henri Fredrick Amiel has you in mind when he said that ” Great men are real men, in them nature has succeeded.”

You, like all great men has confirmed the saying that “the height that great men reached and kept were not attained by sudden flight but they, while their companions slept, are toiling upwards in the night”

Chief Alexander Akwuole, Chimereze 1 of Uvuru Ancient kingdom in Aboh-Mbaise LGA of Imo State is a man whose life continue to reflect purpose, compassion and unwavering service to humanity. His journey stands as a testament to a leadership anchored in integrity and faith, inspiring hope in hearts and courage in times of uncertainty.

Chief Alexander Akwuole can be compared to Alexander the great of Macedonia who at a very tender age conquered the world. Chief Alexander Akwuole followed his footsteps by conquering poverty and illiteracy.

He is a living testament that our greatest disabilities can become the foundations of our most profound abilities connecting a challenging past to a triumphant future.

Chief Alexander Akwuole is an alumnus of Lagos state University Ojo where he obtained a master’s degree in human resources and also alumnus of Greater Manchester University London formerly Bolton University, where he obtained his second masters degree in business management. He is presently pursuing his PHD in the the same university in London.

Chief Alexander Akwuole started his business career in Israel where he made tremendous success before relocating to Nigeria in 2005 and establishing his companies, Pakenza Nig Ltd and Nolimitz Financial Services, which have successfully impacted on the lives of people in Mbaise and Nigeria at large. Through his relentless pursuit of excellence, chief Akwuole has built a business empire that not only stands out as a symbol of his accomplishments but also a beacon of hope and inspiration for all those who dare to dream.

It is therefore an honour to celebrate with a person who has made remarkable impact in various fields of endeavor.

It was because of his accomplishments, humility, respect and deeply loyal to his roots that Uvuru Ancient kingdom through their monarch honoured him with the chieftaincy title of Chimereze 1, of Uvuru in 2004. He remains a distinguished leader in his community. His life embodies the simple truth that we rise by lifting others.

As he turns 50, we join the wife, Lolo Faustian Ngozi Akwuole and children Alex Jnr. and Daniella to salute a great man who reflects a life dedicated to enterprise, innovation and service. We celebrate a trail blazer, a patriot. It is our prayers that you remain tall on the ladder of success in all your endeavors.

Your life defined by compassion, resilience and unwavering beliefs in success, serves as a beacon of hope and a legacy that will inspire generations.

May the Almighty God bless your new age with all the goodies of life and more birthdays to celebrate. May the Lord increase you as you increase in age. Happy birthday, chief.