Brand and Marketing Strategy: Partners in Building a Winning Business

“People do not buy goods and services. They buy relations, stories, and trust.” Seth Godin once shared this thought, and it captures the heart of modern marketing. It reflects his view that marketing is about connection and meaning, not just products. The essence of brand strategy beckons on this. Also,Peter Drucker said, “The aim of marketing is to know and understand the customer so well the product or service fits him and sells itself.”

These ideas remind us that business success is not only about selling, but about meaning and connection. This is foundation where the conversation about brand strategy and marketing strategy begins.

Brand strategy is about identity and meaning. It answers simple but deep questions. Who are we? Why do we exist? What do we stand for? How do we want people to see us? A brand strategy sets the direction for how a business presents itself to the world. It covers the name, voice, values, promise, and the feeling people should have when they think about the business. It is a long term strategy. It should not change every year because trends change. It is the inner compass of the business.

Marketing strategy, on the other hand, is about action in the market. It answers questions like: Who are our target customers right now? What do we sell to them? At what price? In which locations? Through which channels? With what kind of messages? Marketing strategy deals with campaigns, promotions, media choices, partnerships, and sales plans. It can change more often because markets change, competitors move, and customer needs shift.

In simple terms, brand strategy decides what the business means, while marketing strategy decides how the business goes to market and gets customers. Brand strategy is the foundation. Marketing strategy is the vehicle. One gives direction, the other creates movement.

Many people say brand strategy must come before marketing strategy. There is wisdom in that view. If a business starts marketing without knowing what it stands for, the messages can be scattered. Today it talks about low price, tomorrow about premium quality, next week about family values. Customers get confused. Confused customers rarely become loyal customers. In many Nigerian markets, you see this. A shop starts as a premium store, but because of pressure to sell, it begins to shout discounts all the time. Soon, people no longer see it as premium. The brand meaning becomes weak.

However, it is also true that brand strategy is not created in a vacuum. It must be informed by the market. A business cannot claim to be for everyone. It must look at real customers, real needs, and real gaps. This is where marketing thinking helps shape brand thinking. So, while brand strategy often comes first in order, both influence each other.

Let us define them more clearly in daily language.Brand strategy is a long-term plan for how a business wants to be known and remembered. It is the story and promise behind the business. It is why a customer should care about you and not just your product. For example, if a local food basket store in Enugu decides its brand is about trust, freshness, and family care, that becomes its guiding idea. It will choose a clean environment, polite staff, honest measurements, and consistent quality because those actions support its brand meaning.

Marketing strategy is a practical plan to attract and keep customers. It is about how to reach people and persuade them to buy. Using a food store as an example, marketing strategy will decide whether to use radio jingles, social media posts, roadside banners, or market activations. It will decide whether to target young families, busy professionals, or restaurants. It will decide promo periods and offers. It will also decide prices and other marketing considerations.

Now, how are they related? They are related like a message and a microphone. Brand strategy is the message. Marketing strategy is the microphone. A clear message with no microphone is unheard. A loud microphone with a poor message is noise.

When both work together, growth becomes easier. The brand gives consistency. The marketing gives visibility and sales. Over time, consistent marketing that reflects a clear brand builds strong memory in the minds of customers. That memory is what people call brand equity. It is why someone drives past three shops to buy from the one they trust.

Look at some local examples. Consider GTBank in Nigeria. Over the years, it built a brand around simplicity, professionalism, and a modern feel. The orange colour, clean banking halls, and calm communication support that identity. That is brand strategy at work. Their marketing then promotes specific services, digital banking, or new features. But the look and tone remain consistent. Because of this, many customers feel the bank is reliable and straightforward.

Another example is Indomie noodles. The brand is built around family, care, and tasty satisfaction. Many Nigerians grew up with the “Mama do good” type of feeling around it. That is brand meaning. Their marketing then runs promos, school activations, and adverts. But the core idea of tasty, family-friendly noodles remains. The marketing changes, the brand heart stays stable.

Small businesses also need this thinking, not only big companies. A local tailor, for example, can decide her brand stands for neat finishing and timely delivery. That is brand strategy. Her marketing strategy may be WhatsApp status posts, referral discounts, and signboards. If she markets heavily but delays delivery and does rough finishing, her marketing will bring customers once, but the brand will not keep them.

Both brand strategy and marketing strategy are needed to build a brand and grow in the marketplace. Brand strategy alone can make a business look nice on paper but invisible in the market. Marketing strategy alone can bring quick sales but weak loyalty.

Sustainable growth needs both.

There is also a time factor. Brand strategy is built for the long run. It should guide decisions for years. Marketing strategy can be seasonal. For example, festive promos, back-to-school offers, or end-of-year sales are marketing moves. They should still align with the brand. A brand known for quality should be careful with too many cheap-looking promotions, or it may reduce its perceived value.

Another important point is internal use. Brand strategy is not only for customers. It guides staff behavior. It helps employees know how to speak to customers and how to solve problems. If a brand stands for care, staff should not be rude. Marketing strategy mostly faces outward, to the market and competitors.

In building a new business, a simple order works well. First, get basic clarity on your brand. Know your purpose, your target customer, and the kind of reputation you want. It does not need to be a big document. Even one clear page is enough to start. Then build your marketing plan to express and deliver that idea to the market. As you learn from the market, you can refine both.

In the end, arguing about which is greater can distract from real work. Businesses win when they are clear about who they are and active in reaching customers. That is the balance. A strong brand with weak marketing is like a good product hidden in a warehouse. Strong marketing with a weak brand is like shouting with nothing meaningful to say.

Real growth comes when a business knows its meaning and then consistently shows that meaning in the market. That is how trust is built. That is how customers return. That is how a name becomes a brand.

So, brand strategy and marketing strategy are different in role but united in purpose. One defines the promise. The other delivers it to people. When they move in the same direction, a business does not just sell, it is remembered. And in a crowded marketplace, being remembered is half the victory.

We improve by learning and rise by practicing.

Uche Ojula arpa

Media and Marketing Consultant.

Out of Home Media Practitioner.

Executive Director, Skyline Communications Limited.

Executive Secretary, SELDI Leadership and Development Initiative.