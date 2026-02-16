Averting fresh hike in electricity tariff

It is not a matter of conjecture if we conclude and emphatically too, that the recent policy of Federal Government to share the cost of electricity subsidy totally N3.6 trillion among the three tiers of government namely FG, state and LGA through deduction from the Federation Account to fund electricity subsidies in 2026, 2027 and 2028 as detailed in the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework Fiscal Strategy Paper for 2026-2028 is an unmistakable prelude to another round of increase in electricity tariff.

We are, strongly opposed to this subtle and unholy move because Nigerians must be allowed to breathe and must not be chocked or roasted in the furnace of maladministration, insensitive and oppressive government policies as exemplified in several anti-people policies of the current administration. The ordinary Nigerian must not again be punished for the uncoordinated power sector privatization scheme.

Our candid view is that Nigeria and indeed Nigerians cannot afford another round of increase in electricity tariffs—not economically, not socially, and certainly not morally. At a time when inflation continues to erode household incomes, businesses are shutting down under the weight of high operating costs, and citizens pay more for darkness than for light, any further upward review of the electricity tariff would amount to punishing the already overburdened.

Electricity is not a luxury; it is the backbone of modern living and economic productivity. Yet for millions of Nigerians, power supply remains erratic, unreliable, and grossly inadequate.

Consumers are routinely billed for electricity they do not receive, while those on estimated billing remain at the mercy of opaque and arbitrary charges. In such circumstances, increasing tariff without a commensurate and verifiable improvement in supply is indefensible.

Our genuine fear is that in the event of the likelihood of either the state or local government not been able to accommodate the shock of the subsidy deduction from Federation Account, the burden would be shifted to defenceless Nigerians by way of hike in tariff, a development which will add to negative impacts of failure of the government.

Government and regulators often justify tariff hikes on the grounds of cost-reflective pricing, arguing that the sector must be financially viable to attract new investment. While this logic may hold in theory, it collapses in practice when inefficiency, weak regulation, energy theft, poor infrastructure, and governance failures are passed wholesale to consumers. Nigerians should not be made to pay for the systemic failures of the power sector.

The unbundling and privatisation of the electricity industry by former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan administration were sold to the public as pathways to efficiency, improved service delivery, and reduced government burden.

Sadly however, more than a decade later, the promises remain largely unfulfilled. Distribution companies still struggle with metering gaps, transmission infrastructure remains fragile resulting in incessant grid collapses, and generation capacity is frequently constrained by gas supply challenges. These deep rooted structural problems cannot be solved by tariff increases alone.

A fresh tariff hike will also threaten micro, small and medium-scale enterprises, the backbone of the Nigerian economy. Many businesses already rely heavily on generators due to inconsistent power supply, spending a significant portion of their earnings on diesel and petrol. Higher electricity tariff will therefore either push more businesses into closure and further worsen the unemployment situation or compel them to transfer costs to consumers, thereby increasing inflation rate.

What Nigeria needs now is not another upward review in electricity tariff but a comprehensive reform anchored on accountability and efficiency. Priority must be given to closing the metering gap to end estimated billing, reducing technical and commercial losses, strengthening regulatory oversight, and investing in transmission and distribution infrastructure. There must also be transparency in how revenues collected by distribution companies are utilized.

Equally important is the need for government to address the macroeconomic pressures affecting the power sector, including foreign exchange volatility and gas pricing, without resorting to easy fixes that hurt citizens.

Targeted subsidies for vulnerable consumers, improved service-based billing, and performance-linked tariffs should replace blanket increases. Government must not always be seen as taking from the people as it is the case with multiple taxation and excessive cost of governance but also about impacts and provision of soft landings for citizens in the areas of welfare top of which is affordable and functional education and healthcare systems.

Ultimately, public trust deficit is the missing link in Nigeria’s electricity conversation. Nigerians are more likely to accept higher tariff when power supply is stable, billing is fair, and service delivery is reliable. Until then, any subtle move to increase electricity tariff will be seen—rightly—as an unjust imposition.

Avoiding another electricity tariff hike is not just about easing public hardship; it is about forcing the power sector to fix its fundamentals. Light must first improve before the bill increases.