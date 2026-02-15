Tributes as Iyizoba, former Appeal Court Justice passes on

TRIBUTES have continued to flow in as the lyizoba family, Ajie Nimo, Anambra State announce

the passing of the Hon. Justice Chinwe Iyizoba, a stalwart of the Nigerian judiciary and a former Justice of the Appeal Court. (Nee FGN Okoye).

A statement issued by Onuora lyizoba on behalf of the family, confirmed that the legal luminary

who was popularly known as ‘Adadioranma’ passed away on Saturday, January 31, 2026 at the aged of 76.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His Saints, Psalm 116:15,” Onuora lyizoba declared in the statement.

He added: “With absolute submission to the will of God, we, the family of Late Richard, Ositadinma, Molokwu lyizoba, Ajie Nimo, Anambra State, announce the passing into glory of our cherished and impactful mother, grandmother, sister-inlaw, sister and aunt.”

The family implored friends, relatives, and well wishers to remember them in prayers. We request that you kindly keep our family in your prayers and we will keep you informed

of funeral arrangements in due course.

“We will be available for condolence visits at the lyizoba residences as follows: Enugu –

The Oranges at No. 75, Nza Street, Independence Layout, Enugu from Monday to Friday (12 noon

to 6pm) and Saturday to Sunday (2pm to 7pm). “Lagos – No. 295A, Surulere Way, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos from Saturday to Sunday (3pm to 7pm). Thank you for your understanding, support, and

prayers during this time.

” Until her death, Justice Iyizoba was serving a second term as a member of the Body of Benchers, having retired from the Court of Appeal in February 2020, after 23 years of meritorious service on the Bench.

“The death of Hon. Justice Chinwe Eugenia Iyizoba marks a significant loss to the Nigerian judiciary and the legal profession.

She devoted her life to the administration of justice and the advancement of the legal profession

in Nigeria,” the Body of Benchers wrote in a tribute.

The Awka Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association, in a tribute signed by its Publicity Secretary, Ozojiofor Michael, described Justice Iyizoba as “a distinguished Justice of the Court of Appeal whose life and career were market by uncommon grace, intellectual depth and unwavering commitment to justice and the rule of law.”

A distinguished jurist, Justice Iyizoba served with distinction as a Justice of the Court of Appeal, bringing wisdom, integrity, and compassion to the bench. Her illustrious career was marked by a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law, promoting justice, and advancing the cause of human rights.

Justice Iyizoba’s contributions to the development of Nigerian jurisprudence are immeasurable. Her judgments and rulings were characterized by clarity, fairness, and a deep understanding of the law. She was a role model and inspiration to many, and her presence on the bench will be deeply missed.

As a trailblazer, Justice Iyizoba paved the way for many women in the legal profession, demonstrating that with dedication, hard work, and perseverance, excellence can be achieved. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of lawyers, judges, and public servants.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues on her passing. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Also, Members of the National Association of Women Judges of Nigeria (NAWJN), South-East Zone, drawn from Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi States, paid a solemn condolence visit to the family of My Lord, Hon. Justice Chinwe Iyizoba, at the family residence in Enugu.

The delegation was warmly received at the family house by the junior brother to My Lord Iyizoba

and other members of the family, who expressed their appreciation for the visit and the solidarity

shown by NAWJN.

During the visit, the delegation conveyed the heartfelt sympathy of the President of NAWJN, who

expressed her deep sorrow at the passing of My Lord and her profound sense of loss to the

Association and the judiciary at large.

The President acknowledged My Lord’s distinguished judicial career, her unwavering commitment to NAWJN and the International Association of Women Judges, and her enduring dedication to the advancement of women within the judiciary.

On behalf of the President and the entire Association, the delegation condoled with the children,

grandchildren, and extended family, assuring them that NAWJN stands in solidarity with them in

this moment of grief. Prayers were offered that Almighty God will grant the family the grace,

strength, and fortitude to bear this great loss, and that My Lord’s noble legacy will continue to

inspire generations to come.