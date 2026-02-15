Tinubu, Oborevwori, Tompolo hail Uvwie monarch’s legacy at launch of Odyssey of Royalty

EBENEZER ADUROKIYA, Warri

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has underscored the need to sustain peace and national unity, describing it as the bedrock of development, during the public presentation of Odyssey of Royalty, the autobiography of Emmanuel Sideso Abe I.

The book launch, held at the Uvwie monarch’s palace in Effurun GRA, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, attracted a distinguished audience, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, members of the National and State Assemblies, and an array of traditional rulers from across the country.

Represented by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, President Tinubu commended the Ovie of Uvwie for his steadfast commitment to peace, development and collaboration with federal authorities to strengthen local governance.

He expressed pride in the monarch’s leadership, wishing him continued good health and longevity in service to his people.

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori described the occasion as a celebration of enduring legacy and enlightened leadership.

He noted that the Uvwie monarch’s reign had fostered stability and development within the kingdom, adding that the biography would serve as an inspiration to future leaders.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Prince Johnson Eridjo, the governor said the book was presented as a gift not only to the Uvwie Kingdom but also to Delta State and Nigeria at large, emphasising that “true royalty is defined by service, integrity and selfless leadership”. He further aligned his administration’s M.O.R.E. Agenda with the values exemplified by the monarch.

Delivering a heartfelt keynote address, HRM Dr Emmanuel Sideso JP OON, Abe I, expressed profound gratitude to the people of Uvwie for their unwavering support throughout his 18-year reign.

He stressed the importance of documenting personal histories, declaring: “Until the lion tells his side of the story, the tale of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.”

Reflecting on his journey and the transformation of the Uvwie Kingdom, the Ovie called for national unity and advocated for a constitution that promotes justice and fairness.

He urged traditional rulers to work collaboratively towards the upliftment of society and concluded with optimism about Nigeria’s future, reaffirming his faith in the nation’s resilience.

The Chief Launcher, Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, who was represented by Hon. Silver Ofughara, urged continued support for the monarch, noting that his 18-year reign had significantly transformed the kingdom.

He stated that the Ovie had elevated Uvwie to greater heights through purposeful leadership.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the National Mega Summit of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria and Emir of Ako, Umaru Mohamed Atiku, commended the Ovie for attracting development to his kingdom and for his exemplary leadership during his tenure as chairman of the group.

Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Council, Chief Anthony Ofoni; the book reviewer, Professor Joe Agbugu, SAN; veteran journalist Chief Omafume Amurun; and other speakers lauded the monarch’s commitment to education, particularly his provision of scholarships to over 2,000 students in Uvwie.

They encouraged residents of Uvwie and friends of the kingdom to obtain copies of Odyssey of Royalty: The Reign of Abe I, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, which chronicles the life, family and reign of the revered monarch.

The event celebrated not only the personal milestones of the Ovie but also the collective achievements of the Uvwie people in advancing peace, unity and development.