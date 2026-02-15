Rite Foods Tasks Nigerians on Love at Valentine

February 15, 2026
by Editor07

Rite Foods Limited, a leader in Nigeria’s food and beverage industry, has enjoined Nigerians to leverage the occasion of this year’s Valentine’s Day to embrace love, togetherness, and life’s meaningful moments.

Valentine’s Day, globally recognised as a celebration of love in all its forms, presents a moment to pause, connect, and create lasting memories. Rite Foods inspires consumers to turn everyday moments into shared celebrations through kindness, connection, and the simple joy of coming together.

As a company deeply rooted in enriching everyday experiences, Rite Foods is making every moment count this Valentine’s Day with its portfolio of trusted, award-winning brands, including Bigi Carbonated Soft DrinkBigi Premium Drinking WaterSosa Fruit Drink Fearless Energy Drink, as well as its delicious Rite Spicy Beef Sausage RollBigi Beef and Bigi Flex Sausage Rolls, all produced in it’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, with cutting-edge technology that meet global quality standards.

Speaking on the celebration, Managing Director/CEO of Rite Foods Limited, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, described Valentine’s Day as a season that goes beyond romance, reflecting the shared moments that strengthen families, friendships, and communities.

“Valentine’s Day reminds us that love is found in the moments we share big and small,” Adegunwa said. “At Rite Foods, we believe every moment is the Rite Time to Celebrate. Through our products, we aim to make these moments more refreshing and truly memorable as Nigerians celebrate love, relationship, and togetherness.”

Similarly, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Rite Foods Limited, Ekuma Eze, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to delivering quality, innovation, and value that seamlessly fit into moments of celebration.

“Our brands are designed to be part of life’s special occasions and everyday celebrations,” Eze noted. “Whether shared with family, friends, or loved ones, Rite Foods continues to be a trusted companion that refreshes, energises, and brings people together making every moment the Rite Time to Celebrate.”

He further emphasised that the consistent recognition received by Rite Foods reflects its dedication to excellence, innovation, and consumer satisfaction.

As Valentine’s Day unfolds across Nigeria, Rite Foods continues to champion love, connection, and shared joy proving that there is always a Rite Time to Celebrate.

