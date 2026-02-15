OPay wins Fintech Company of the Year award for second time

OPay, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies, has been named Fintech Company of the Year 2025 at the Leadership Annual Conference and Awards which held in Abuja recently.

This marks the second consecutive time that OPay has received the honour, having been the only fintech awarded as Fintech Company of the Year 2024.

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

The award recognises OPay’s continued leadership in Nigeria’s fintech sector, its strong focus on innovation, security, and accessibility, and its role in expanding financial inclusion for millions of Nigerians and micro, small, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs).

Amid several nominees with strong credentials, OPay was selected for its consistent delivery of digital-first financial solutions that are safe, reliable, and easy to use.

The event was attended by an array of distinguished personalities, including Her Excellency, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, CON, First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Dr. Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the Sustainable Development Group, who delivered an insightful keynote address on the event’s theme, “Political Stability and Sustainable Development in Africa in an increasingly Unstable Global System: A Roadmap for Nigeria”; Most Reverend Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese; Dame Patience Jonathan, former First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives; Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, OON, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; Boss Mustapha, CFR, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation; as well as eminent traditional rulers from across the country.

Receiving the award, Dr. Maxwell Loko, VP Public and Government Affairs at OPay, said that “this award is a strong endorsement of our commitment to building secure and accessible financial services for Nigerians. At OPay, we focus on solving real problems, helping people send money safely, save with confidence, and run their businesses better. Being recognised for the second time motivates us to keep raising the bar for innovation, security, and customer trust.”

Over the years, OPay has introduced a range of safety features and digital solutions designed to protect users while making financial services faster and more convenient.

Its platform supports millions of individuals and MSMEs across the country, helping them participate more fully in Nigeria’s growing digital economy.

Also commenting on the award, Elizabeth Wang, Chief Commercial Officer at OPay, said “Winning fintech Company of the Year again shows the trust our customers place in OPay. We design our products around our customers’ needs, with a strong focus on security, ease of use, and value. Our goal is to empower people and businesses with tools that support growth, stability, and long-term financial confidence.”

The Leadership Annual Conference and Awards brings together policymakers, business leaders, and industry experts to recognise organisations and individuals making meaningful contributions to national development.

OPay’s back-to-back recognition at the event reinforces its position as a leading force in Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem.

OPay was established in 2018 as a leading financial institution in Nigeria with the mission to make financial services more inclusive through technology.

Established in 2018, Opay offers a wide range of payment services, including money transfer, bill payment, card service, airtime and data purchase, and merchant payments, among others.

Renowned for its fast and reliable network and strong security features that protect customers’ funds, OPay is licensed by the CBN and insured by the NDIC with the same insurance coverage as commercial banks.