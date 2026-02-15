NSITF restates commitment to enhanced service delivery

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund,NSITF has restated it’s commitment to enhancing service delivery in the country.

Towards this end,top management of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), converged in Abuja recently , to reflect on the performance of the Fund in the past one year and chart the course for 2026.

At the annual Management Performance Review (MPR) holding from 12-13 February, 2026, the Fund’s Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barrister Oluwaseun Falaye, said “This review is not a routine calendar event; it is a deliberate pause

to reﬂect, to evaluate performance honestly, and to reset our

priorities where necessary in order to deliver better outcomes for the institution and the people we serve.”

He urged the gathering to see themselves as Stakeholders who must continue to drive the success of the organisations bearing in mind it affects all.

Reflecting on the importance of such appraisal, the MD said, “The session held last year in Lagos was a crucial moment for the Fund.It marked a shift in how we interrogate performance, moving away from assumptions and comfort zones toward clarity, responsibility,

and measurable results. Decisions taken at that session set the

tone for a more disciplined and outcome-driven approach to

management across the organisation.”

“Since then, our actions have been purposeful. We have focused on

strengthening operational structures, improving manpower

alignment, expanding service presence, accelerating automation,

and engaging more deliberately with key stakeholders. These

steps reﬂect a clear strategic direction: repositioning NSITF as a

responsive, credible, and value-driven social security institution

that commands conﬁdence and trust.”

Speaking to the theme of the MPR, Barrister Faleye said, “The theme of this year’s Review, “Reinforcing NSITF’s Role in Building Trust and Delivering Value Towards Strengthening the

Social Security System”, goes to the core of our mandate. Trust is

earned through consistency, transparency, and professionalism.

Value is demonstrated when our processes work, when decisions

are fair, and when outcomes meet expectations. Every interaction with employers, every inspection, every claim processed, and every

decision taken by management either strengthens or weakens

these two pillars.”

According to the MD, the meeting was expected to roll out performance targets for the future.

Setting agenda for the MPR, he said, “As we deliberate, we must remain anchored on ﬁve strategic priorities: expanding coverage, particularly within the private and

informal sectors; improving the timeliness and transparency of

claims processing; strengthening operational eﬃciency and ﬁnancial discipline; deepening digital transformation; and upholding integrity and professionalism across all levels of the

Fund.”

He urged participants to hinge their presentation on facts and data and to be honest in self-appraisal.

In a welcome address, the Executive Director of Operations in the Fund, Honourable Mojisoluwa Ali-Macaulay, summed up the MPR providing “a structured opportunity to assess how far we have come,

evaluate the effectiveness of our execution, and identify areas where greater focus and discipline are required. It is also a platform to align our operational priorities with the Fund’s strategic objectives for 2026.

“Over the past two years, we have worked deliberately to

strengthen the operational foundations of the Fund;

improving service delivery structures, aligning manpower

with operational needs, deepening automation, and reinforcing performance monitoring at all levels. These efforts have been guided by a clear objective: to ensure that NSITF’s operations consistently translate policy into

measurable value for employers and employees,” she stated.

On the new outlets for compliance activities established by the Fund for easy access to NSITF officials,

the ED Operations stated that new branches and service delivery centres have been established, adding that implemetations of the solutions from the 2024 MPR were successful.

Participating at the meeting are the MD, EDs, General Managers, Heads of Departments, Regional and Branch managers.