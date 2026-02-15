February 15, 2026
Trending now

Many feared dead in an Enugu crash

“Count our votes or we’ll count you” — Peter Obi warns ahead…

Commodore Mutalib Raji Takes Over Leadership At NNS Pathfinder, Vows To Sustain…

APWEN Lagos inspires Ajeromi-Ifelodun Girls, bridges STEM gender gap at IDWGS 2026

Tributes as Iyizoba, former Appeal Court Justice passes on

NLNG Emerges Overall Champion at 20th Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games

At Gateway Trade Fair, Dangote Charts Bold Course for Agricultural & Industrial…

Businessman Raphael Komolafe celebrates @ 50

Bishop Chidi Anthony appointed National President of CPFN Stakeholders Forum at 8th…

OPay wins Fintech Company of the Year award for second time

Champion Newspapers LTD
Brands

NLNG Emerges Overall Champion at 20th Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games

by Editor09

 

 

NLNG has been crowned Overall Champion and Best Sports Company at the 20th edition of the Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG), which ended, Saturday, in Abuja with a resounding display of athletic excellence and team spirit.

 

Team NLNG topped the medal table with an impressive 52 medals; comprising 20 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze to take the lead from the defending champion, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), who finished second with 49 medals (14 gold, 15 silver and 20 bronze).

 

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) secured third place with 18 medals, while TotalEnergies finished fourth with 15 medals. Other notable participants included Renaissance, Oando, Seplat Energy, PTI, NUPRC, ND Western, Chevron, NMDPRA, ExxonMobil, Shell and Aradel.

 

The biennial tournament, held from February 8 to 14, 2026, marked a milestone celebration of four decades of unity, collaboration and sporting excellence within Nigeria’s oil and gas industry.

 

Leading the NLNG delegation at the Abuja Stadium was the Deputy Managing Director, Olakunle Osobu, who commended Team NLNG for exemplifying the company’s core values both on and off the field.

 

“This victory is a testament to the resilience, discipline and unity that define NLNG,” Osobu said. “At NLNG, excellence is not confined to the boardroom. It is embedded in our culture and reflected in how we compete, collaborate and win, whether in business or on the field. I am immensely proud of Team NLNG for demonstrating that our winning spirit extends beyond our operations and into every sphere we engage in.”

 

He further noted that the company’s performance at NOGIG reflects its broader commitment to fostering teamwork, promoting wellness, and strengthening industry relationships.

 

Organisers described the 20th edition of NOGIG as a landmark event, underscoring the industry’s enduring commitment to corporate camaraderie, healthy competition and collaboration beyond the workplace.

 

With chants of #TeamNLNG and #Champions echoing across the stadium, the victory reinforces NLNG’s reputation as a leader not only in Nigeria’s energy sector but also in promoting sportsmanship, unity and excellence.

 

 

Related posts

Strategic Business Principle: The Strategy Loop

Editor

 Dangote Sugar grows turnover by 51%, to provide 75,000 jobs

Editor

BUA partner with Decade of Gas As FG ups Ante on Clean cooking Gas, targets 5m LPG cylinders by 2030

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO