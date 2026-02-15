February 15, 2026
Nigeria Police Force Kicks-off BIPOGA 2026 In Asaba, Reaffirms Commitment to Fitness, Unity And Operational Readiness

by Editor06

 

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has formally opened the 15th Biennial Police Games (BIPOGA 2026) at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Delta State, reaffirming the Force’s commitment to physical fitness, teamwork, professionalism, and national cohesion as pillars of effective policing.

This was disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen by the Force Public Relations Officer FPRO Ag.ACP Benjamin Hundeyin on Sunday in Abuja

The opening ceremony he said was graced by the Special Guest of Honour, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ably represented by the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd); the Host Governor of Delta State Rt. Hon. Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori; the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor; former Inspectors-General of Police including Suleiman Abba (rtd), Ogbonnaya Onovo (rtd), Mohammed D. Abubakar (rtd), and Mike Mbama Okiro (rtd); the Chairman, Police Service Commission, DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), ably represented by DIG Taiwo Lakanu (rtd); heads of other security agencies; senior government officials of Delta State; and the President of POWA, Dr. (Mrs)Elizabeth Egbetokun, among other dignitaries.

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori commended the Nigeria Police Force for its sustained efforts in safeguarding lives and property, noting that the dedication and sacrifices of police officers continue to strengthen peace, stability, and public confidence.

In his address, IGP Egbetokun warmly welcomed all guests and participating athletes to the ceremony. He described the Games as more than a sporting tradition, emphasizing that they serve as a strategic platform to enhance operational readiness, resilience, teamwork, and character development. Highlighting the 15th edition’s continuity from previous editions, including Ibadan 2024, he noted that the Games reflect the Force’s enduring commitment to talent discovery, unity, and institutional pride. He charged all athletes to Nigeria Police Force Kicks-off BIPOGA 2026 In Asaba, Reaffirms Commitment to Fitness, Unity And Operational Readiness with excellence and integrity, representing the highest standards of professionalism and discipline.

The Games, which began as an athletics championship in the 1940s and became biennial from Bauchi ’86, have historically produced world-class athletes who brought honour to Nigeria, including DCP Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, MON (rtd); the late ACP Sam Igun; late ACP Sunday Oyarekhua; Adamu Musa; Ikpoto Eseme; Anthony Oyakhire; Mamman Makama; late SP Sunday Bada; SP Samuel Peters (the “Nigerian Nightmare”); SP Loveth-Patra Ekufu (the “Nigerian Terminator”); DSP Kikelomo Ajayi, among others, excelling at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Championships, and continental competitions across Africa.

The 15th edition of BIPOGA features a record 37 sporting events across disciplines including athletics, football, boxing, wrestling, swimming, taekwondo, weightlifting, volleyball, shooting sports, cycling, and mixed martial arts.

The Nigeria Police Force according to the release remains committed to leveraging sports for officer wellness, operational preparedness, and professional excellence.

