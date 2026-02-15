February 15, 2026
Champion Newspapers LTD
Military kills scores of insurgents, recovers arms, logistics items

by Peter Anayo03

 

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

 

The troops of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian military in contention of its offensive against Boko Haram terrorists have killed scores of insurgents, recovered arms and other logistics items in different operations across the theater.

The theater Command in a statement issued by its Spokesman, Lt Col Sani Uba and made available to journalists in Maiduguri on Sunday, said “Troops of the Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) have continued to sustain offensive operations across the theatre under Operation DESERT SANITY V, recording significant operational successes.”

” In Sector 2, troops in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force successfully neutralised scores of the terrorists during a night operation around Muktum and Ngirbuwa villages.

Two AK-47 rifles, three motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered. Further exploration along the terrorists’ withdrawal route revealed drag marks and a shallow grave, indicating additional enemy casualties,”, the statement said.

Similarly, the statement further said ” troops of Sector 1, while on operation along the Bulayobe–Darel Jamel axis, engaged fleeing terrorists attempting to cross the Main Supply Route.

The criminals fled in disarray, abandoning two sacks containing assorted logistics items suspected to be meant for terrorist elements.”

The theater Command assured that the general security situation across the theatre remains calm but unpredictable and assured that the troops’ morale and fighting efficiency remain high as they continue to dominate their areas of responsibility and frustrate terrorist activities.

The OPHK, therefore, reassures the public of its unwavering commitment to sustaining pressure on Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists until lasting peace and economic stability are fully restored in the North East region.

 

