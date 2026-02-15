Many feared dead in an Enugu crash

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Several motorists are feared dead following a fatal accident along the Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway late Saturday February 14, evening.

The crash, which reportedly involved a trailer and a fully loaded commercial bus, occurred under circumstances eyewitnesses described as devastating just before the popular four-corner junction

A road user who spoke to us said he counted “over five lifeless bodies” at the scene shortly after the collision.

According to the eyewitness, the accident may have been caused by driving against traffic, commonly known as one-way driving.

Emergency responders, including officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, were seen at the scene working to assist victims and ease the heavy traffic that built up in the aftermath of the crash.

As of the time of filing this report, authorities have yet to release an official casualty figure.

More details are expected as investigations continue when the Police and or FRSC would have issued a report.