Kano market fire:7 missing, N5bn properties destroyed-Trader

A fire outbreak at the Singer Market in Kano has destroyed properties worth over N5 billion, affecting over 1,000 businesses and leaving seven persons missing.

The market’s Chairman, Alhaji Junaid Zakari, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria in Kano on Sunday.

Zakari described the incident as one of the worst tragedies in the market’s history, with four residential buildings housing small-scale businesses razed.

Goods, equipment, and valuables were completely burnt, crippling the livelihoods of hundreds of families.

The chairman further revealed that seven persons were declared missing as of the time of filing this report.

Zakari added that investigations were ongoing to determine their whereabouts to confirm whether they were alive or dead.

He said emergency responders and security agencies were working to unravel the cause of the fire.

Zakari described the incident as a tragedy that would never be forgotten in the history of the historic market, stressing the urgent need for support to enable the affected traders to rebuild their businesses.

He, however, commended Gov. Abba Yusuf for visiting the scene while the fire was still raging, stating that the Governor’s swift response demonstrated concern and solidarity with the victims.

Authorities are yet to officially determine the cause of the inferno, as the affected traders continued to salvage what remained of their properties.

Alhaji Isa Abubakar, a shop owner, said he lost goods worth over N200 million, saying, “from God we come, to Him we shall return. I am here and it is heartbreaking to see goods worth billions of Naira destroyed by fire.”

Abubakar commended Yusuf for visiting the scene, demonstrating concern and solidarity with the victims.

Musa Ibrahim, a market trader, recounted his experience, saying that he lost goods worth over N340 million in the fire.

“The fire had consumed everything we had,” he said, pointing to the remains of his shop.

Reacting, President Bola Tinubu has commiserated with traders and people of Kano State over the devastating fire outbreak at Kano’s Singer Market over the weekend.

The fire, which started on Saturday evening, raged into Sunday morning, causing significant damage to the food market.

President Tinubu, who had earlier reached out to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf to obtain a situation report on the fire, described the incident as tragic.

The President was particularly alarmed that the latest incident came less than two weeks after another fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.

President Tinubu directed a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the market fires, which often leave traders in despair.

Also, The Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has commiserated with the Government and people of Kano State over the devastating fire outbreak at Singa Market in Kano.

The inferno reportedly destroyed properties worth over ₦5 billion, affected more than 1,000 businesses, and left seven persons missing.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, Abiodun described the incident as one of the most unfortunate tragedies in the history of the market.

He sympathised with traders who lost valuable goods and properties, urging them not to lose hope, assuring that the Kano State Government would take necessary steps to support affected victims.

According to him, the destruction of four residential buildings housing small-scale businesses, alongside the loss of equipment, merchandise, and other valuables, was a heavy blow to the livelihoods of many families.

The Ogun State Governor also called on market authorities and relevant local government officials to implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

He said: “On behalf of my colleagues in the Southern Governors’ Forum, I commiserate with the Kano State Government and the traders affected by this unfortunate incident.

“This fire outbreak has caused tremendous damage, but I urge those affected not to despair.

“The Kano State Government, under the leadership of Abba Kabir Yusuf, is doing everything humanly possible to bring the situation under control and assist the victims.”

However, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has asked Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead a high-powered Federal Government delegation to Kano to express sympathy and support for victims of the Singer Market fire disaster.

The delegation, according to presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga will depart Abuja Monday to convey President Tinubu’s condolences to the traders who lost billions of Naira in the weekend fire that engulfed the market, marking the second incident in just two weeks.

The delegation will also pledge, on behalf of the government, financial assistance to aid the victims and support Kano State in facilitating the quick reopening of the market.

Members of the delegation include the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; Senator Kawu Ismaila; and Rep. Abubakar Kabir Bichi, Chairman of the House of Representatives Appropriation Committee.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Bernard M. Doro and Mrs Zubaida Umar, the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), are also part of the team.

Tinubu, who earlier spoke by telephone with Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, expressed his condolences to the traders and the people of Kano State over the devastating fire outbreak.

The fire, which started on Saturday evening and continued into Sunday morning, caused extensive damage to Nigeria’s largest food market.

The President was particularly alarmed that the latest incident occurred less than two weeks after a previous fire destroyed dozens of shops and property at the same market.

He has directed a comprehensive investigation into the causes of the recurrent market fires, which continue to leave traders in despair.