FRSC confirms 11 persons dead in fatal accident on Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed the death of 11 persons involved in a fatal road accident in Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

The Sector Commander of FRSC Enugu State Command, Mr Franklin Agbakoba, gave the confirmation to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday after the fatal accident involving two vehicles.

Agbakoba said that “the accident happened at about 6:46 p.m. today, Saturday, at a location adjacent to the FRSC Ozalla Unit Command in the expressway”

He said that the 11 persons who lost their lives included 10 males and one female.

“A total of 36 persons, which included 27 males and nine females, got involved in the collision between a commercial Toyota Coaster Bus and an articulated Mercedes Benz trailer this evening in Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“Apart from those that unfortunately lost their lives due to the accident, seven persons, which included three males and four females, were injured in the accident.

“The injured victims have been taken to the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH), Ituku-Ozalla for medical attention.

“The dead victims were taken to the UNTH Morgue,” he said.

The sector commander said that FRSC personnel had cleared off all obstruction on the expressway caused by the accident, adding: “We have restored free flow of vehicular traffic on the accident axis of the expressway.”

Agbakoba noted that preliminary investigations suggest Route Traffic Violation (RTV) and Loss of Control (LOC) as possible cause of the fatal accident.

He appreciated officers and marshals of FRSC Ozalla Unit Command for their swift response to the accident scene, rescue and taking injured victims to UNTH for medical attention and clearing of obstruction.