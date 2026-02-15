Ebonyi State University of ICT introduces industry driven curriculum, tech entrepreneurship to boost nation’s education sector

JACOB OGODO ,Abakaliki

Ebonyi State University of Information Communication Technology, ICT, Oferekpe Agbaja, said it introduced an industry-driven curriculum integrating ethical hacking, blockchain technology, financial technology (FinTech), and tech entrepreneurship in order to boost the nation’s education sector

The initiative, spearheaded by the Vice Chancellor, Engr. Prof. Ernest Ituma Egba, is designed to equip students with cutting-edge digital competencies while fostering a culture of social responsibility.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki at the weekend, Prof. Egba said the institution’s mission extends beyond technological proficiency to producing graduates who are ethically grounded and socially conscious.

“We are determined to end social narcissism among young people by empowering them with skills and capabilities that enable them to contribute meaningfully to society,” he said.

Established in December 2021 and granted operational licence by the National Universities Commission (NUC) in January 2025, the University commenced academic activities in August 2025.

As of January 2026, the institution had enrolled 188 students across 20 departments, with 169 registered under the National Education Fund (NEF), qualifying them for tuition-free education.

Prof. Egba disclosed that the university’s academic framework places strong emphasis on emerging technologies.

Students undergo intensive training in ethical hacking, FinTech, blockchain systems, and Web 3.0 technologies, supported by partnerships with global technology firms including Microsoft and Adobe.

He explained that the ethical hacking programme focuses on defensive cybersecurity strategies, equipping students with the expertise to anticipate, mitigate, and neutralise digital threats in real-world environments.

“Our objective is not merely theoretical instruction. We are preparing students to compete in global technology ecosystems from financial analytics and forex markets to Industrial 5.0 systems and blockchain engineering,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor further revealed that the university’s practical learning model is strengthened by an international network of volunteer experts from India, South Korea, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, and China.

These professionals mentor students on applied projects spanning agricultural machinery, such as peanut-cutting and cassava-peeling machines, to ultralight aircraft prototypes.

He maintained that the broader goal is to nurture a generation of tech-driven innovators capable of advancing Nigeria’s digital economy responsibly.

“Technology brings immense advantages, but it also demands accountability. We ensure that our students harness innovation positively, leaving here prepared to shape society constructively rather than disrupt it.”

An engineering expert at the institution, Engr. Kelechi Nwachukwu Ibe, underscored the university’s commitment to innovation-driven education.

“We are converting youthful energy into practical technology solutions. In the coming weeks, we will publicly unveil 22 locally developed innovations, all conceived and built here in Ebonyi State,” he said.

Students, he added, receive substantial state-backed support, including accommodation, transportation, and living stipends during their first semester.

The University currently operates from a satellite campus in Abakaliki but is expected to relocate to its permanent site in Agbaja, Izzi Local Government Area, within three months.