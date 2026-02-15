“Count our votes or we’ll count you” — Peter Obi warns ahead of 2027

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Former Anambra State governor and 2023 LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has issued a stern warning to election officials and political actors ahead of the 2027 general elections, declaring that Nigerians will no longer tolerate the manipulation or disregard of their votes.

Obi delivered the message during a public gathering in Akwa Ibom State, where he urged citizens to remain vigilant and actively defend their mandate.

“In the upcoming election in 2027, anybody who refuses to count our vote, we will count the person join.

Anybody who refused to count our votes in 2027, we will count him,” Obi told the crowd.

He emphasized that democracy can only thrive when the will of the people is respected, stressing that credible elections are fundamental to national progress.

According to him, Nigeria cannot move forward if election outcomes fail to reflect the genuine choice of voters.

Obi called on Nigerians to participate fully in the electoral process while defending their votes peacefully.

He also urged electoral officers and political stakeholders to conduct themselves with integrity, warning that the country’s democratic future depends on transparency and fairness.

The former governor noted that 2027 must mark a turning point in Nigeria’s electoral history, insisting that accountability in vote counting is non-negotiable.

Obi’s political trajectory has been shaped by his stance on internal party democracy and electoral credibility.

He exited the Peoples Democratic Party ahead of the 2023 election over disagreements regarding its presidential nomination process.

He subsequently joined the Labour Party and contested the presidential election on its platform.

His 2023 campaign drew significant support, particularly among young Nigerians, and centered on themes of accountability, good governance, and institutional reform — principles he continues to advocate as the nation looks toward 2027.