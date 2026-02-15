Businessman Raphael Komolafe celebrates @ 50

February 15, 2026
by Kelvin Egerue00

It was a beauty to behold and a delight in the face of many when the membership of SS Joachim and Anne Catholic Church Ibeshe, Ikorodu Lagos formerly known as St Annes Catholic Church; an outstation of St Patrick Catholic Church Ikorodu converged at the church premises to celebrate one of the outstanding members of the church Mr Raphael Komolafe who marked his 50th year birthday.

The celebration which started with a church service presided over by the parish priest Rev Fr John Ejembi Ukwa SDV was proceeded by a well attended reception which saw family members, friends and business associates  joining the church congregation in thanking God for Raphael’s life of impact amidst simplicity.

Mr Komolafe who is the Chief Executive Officer of The Great Saint Love Enterprises Lagos and Treasurer of SS Joachim and Anne Catholic Men’s Organization (CMO) is a man who leads by example courtesy of his honesty and dedication to service considering that he never refuses to undertake any assignment.

Rev Fr Ukwa had during his homily urged the congregation to emulate Raphael as both a family man, community leader and one who is an epitome of love and kindness who wears his smiles like a costume.

Guests were later treated to sumptuous meals and drinks leading to the cutting of the 50th birthday anniversary cake.

