Bishop Chidi Anthony appointed National President of CPFN Stakeholders Forum at 8th Bi-ennial Convention, Ibadan 2026

Ibadan, Oyo State – The Christian Police Fellowship of Nigeria (CPFN) has appointed Bishop Chidi Anthony as the National President of CPFN Stakeholders Forum, following his outstanding contributions to ministry, global evangelism, and humanitarian impact.

The appointment was made at the 8th Bi-ennial National Convention of CPFN, held from February 11-13, 2026, at Men of Issacar Vision Ministry, Olororo-Ojo, Ibadan, Oyo State. The convention was themed “Christian Police as Repairer of the Breach” (Isaiah 58:12).

Bishop Anthony, General Overseer of Kings in Christ International Ministries and National President of the Pentecostal Ministers Forum (PMF), expressed gratitude for the opportunity, saying, “When I received the letter… I was not surprised, so pleased with the letter, because this is the reason why God called me.”

He emphasized his commitment to promoting CPFN’s good image and changing public perception of the police, stating, “I have to protect the good image of CPFN… When a police man does a little mistake, you find out it will go viral, but when a police man does something good, you find out it will not go viral and the people are seeing it that the police are bad.”

Bishop Anthony praised AIG Emmanuel Adegbola Aina’s performance as CPFN National Coordinator and expressed admiration for CPFN founder, retired AIG Michael O. Daniel, saying, “I was surprised that with his age, he still came and participated actively at the convention… great evidence of his passion of things of God.”

To CPFN members, Bishop Anthony offered encouragement: “My encouragement to them is that they should not relax, it is not easy when you are into Christ… our reward is over there in heaven.”

The 8th Bi-ennial Convention marked a turning point for CPFN, ushering in renewed vision, stronger leadership, and deeper spiritual commitment. With Bishop Chidi Anthony at the helm, CPFN looks forward to greater impact in spreading the gospel, fostering integrity, and building a police force anchored in faith and service to humanity.