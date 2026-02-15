Beyond The Rhood: City Boys Movement Vs. Village Boys Movement – Identity Politics Vs National Interest  

By Hon Emma Nnadi

As a deep thinker, the discourse surrounding the “City Boys Movement vs Village Boys Movement” dichotomy is another paradigmatic example of a rhetorical device employed to deflect attention from the substantive issues plating Nigeria’s governance as we approach 2027. This narrative artifice seeks to transmute the leadership question into a simplistic, Manichean struggle between competing socio-cultural identities, thereby eliding the more profound concerns that ought to animate the national conversation.

In recent times, the “City Boy” moniker has become inextricably linked to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of my APC, serving as a synecdoche for the entrenched power structures, elite networks, and political establishment. Conversely, Peter Obi’s (Obi-dients) grassroots appeal has been reductively portrayed as a populist uprising of the marginalized and disaffected, yearning for systemic transformation. However, this binary framing obscures the fact that Nigeria’s future cannot be reduced to simplistic slogans or identity politics.

Ostensibly, the veritable question that Nigeria must confront is not about choosing between urban and rural, but rather between substance and rhetoric. The existential concerns of Nigerians transcend geographical boundaries: a recent graduate in Abuja, a farmer in Benue, a trader in Onitsha, and a technician in Lagos are all united in their quest for economic opportunities, security, and basic amenities. The litany of woes is familiar: soaring cost of living, endemic unemployment, precarious security, fickle power supply, electoral mistrust, and institutional atrophy. These challenges are not unique to any particular region or demographic; they are national in scope and require a correspondingly comprehensive response.

The deployment of identity labels as a rhetorical strategy serves to mystify the real issues and distract citizens from the pressing questions that ought to animate the national discourse. When politics is reduced to a struggle between competing identity groups, the citizenry is encouraged to prioritize emotional allegiance over critical inquiry. The pertinent questions – Who is strengthening institutions? Who is reducing corruption? Who is creating sustainable economic opportunities? – are drowned out by the cacophony of slogans and branding exercises.

Division politics thrives in an environment of weak accountability, and Nigeria’s citizenry must resist the temptation to be seduced by simplistic narratives. A nation of over 200 million people demands governance that is grounded in competence, policy clarity, and measurable outcomes, rather than vacuous branding exercises.

Nigeria’s progress has never been predicated on geographical or socio-cultural identity, but rather on visionary leadership and active citizenship. The nation’s greatest achievements have been the result of individuals who have transcended parochial interests to pursue the national good. Leadership, in this context, is not a function of location, but of capacity and character.

The “City Boy vs Village Boys” narrative is a pernicious distraction, encouraging emotional loyalty rather than critical thinking. Citizens must eschew the role of passive fans and instead assume the mantle of stakeholders, demanding accountability and policy competence from their leaders. Nigeria does not require empty rhetoric or identity politics; it requires direction, policies that work, and leaders who listen.

Ultimately, the future of Nigeria will be shaped not by slogans, but by the confluence of policies that address the nation’s pressing challenges and citizens who insist on accountability. Hunger, after all, is a universal experience that recognizes no geographical or socio-cultural boundaries – and neither should leadership.

Hon Emma Nnadi, a deep thinker, writer, editor and political affairs analyst, hails from Inyishi in Ikeduru, Imo State