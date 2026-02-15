Avoid rising healthcare cost with Ilera Eko plans, LASHMA charges Lagos residents 

Blessing Taiwo

Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA) has called on more residents to enroll into the state’s social health insurance scheme known as Ilera Eko to access quality and affordable healthcare.

According to the Permanent secretary of LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, the Lagos State health insurance scheme has been heavily subsidised by the government with different packages to ensure that no one is left behind despite the rising cost of healthcare.

She spoke on Friday during the 2-day capacity building programme for journalists on the Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) and the Mandatory Social Health Insurance Plan (Ilera Eko) organised by the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) and EngenderHealth held at LASHMA conference room, Alausa-Ikeja.

Dr. Zamba said, “Ilera Eko is a social health insurance scheme of Lagos State. It is what the government has put in place to ensure quality of life, health and longevity of life for Lagos residents.

“When you set aside this relatively affordable amount of money, you are guaranteed of health for your family and you are in a better position to plan for other things for the family like sending your children to better schools, build houses to improve the quality of your lives.

“We have spread across Lagos State. There is nowhere you go to in Lagos that you won’t see a facility. Take advantage of this scheme and let’s put an end to inability to access healthcare due to funds. The scheme is easier as you can now pay in installments.”

The Permanent Secretary stressed that Ilera Eko is compulsory for all residents and now serves as a pass to accessing healthcare services in state-owned facilities as part of enforcement measures.

Head of Ilera Eko Medical, LASHMA, Dr. Olugbenga Fadipe noted that the state health insurance scheme was introduced as a solution to the rising cost of healthcare for all to benefit regardless of financial status.

“We have different packages under Ilera eko. We have the standard plan, standard jaara plan and standard jaara plus plan.

“Also, we have specialized offerings like the diaspora plans which includes Ilera Eko Home Konnect where those abroad can buy a plan for their loved ones in Lagos and the Ilera eko Waka-Well plan for a travel plan into Lagos,” Dr. Fadipe said.

In his presentation, Boniface Kassam, ISMPH Consultant, urged journalists to prioritise ethical reporting of health insurance issues to prevent misinformation and protect vulnerable people.

“Reporting accurately will build public confidence in the Lagos State health insurance system and help them make informed decisions,” he said.

Residents can register for the state health insurance scheme via the official LASHMA website or use the USSD code *6700*006#.