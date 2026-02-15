At Gateway Trade Fair, Dangote Charts Bold Course for Agricultural & Industrial Exports

…OGUNCCIMA applauds Dangote’s Vision 2030 project

The Pan-Africa Conglomerate, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has outlined an ambitious export-driven growth strategy aimed at positioning Ogun State and Nigeria as a whole, as competitive leaders in agricultural and industrial exports.

This is just as the Ogun State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OGUNCCIMA) commended the Group’s long-term industrial investments and Vision 2030 agenda.

The Company’s investment plan was made known by the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations, Hajiya Fatima Aliko-Dangote during the Dangote Special Day at the ongoing 15th Gateway International Trade Fair in Abeokuta, where business leaders and policymakers converged to advance discussions on export competitiveness, industrial expansion, and public–private collaboration.

The Director who was represented at the occasion by Mr. Tunde Mabogunje, Dangote Cement Plc’s Regional Sales Director, Lagos/Ogun, stated that its long-term investments across cement, energy, petrochemicals, fertiliser and foods production are deliberately structured to reposition Nigeria from an import-dependent economy to a net exporter of strategic products.

She explained that the Group’s Vision 2030 is designed to expand industrial capacity, stimulate cross-border investments, deepen regional value chains, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness within Africa and beyond.

Hajiya Fatima Aliko-Dangote said “Our participation at the Gateway Trade Fair this year dovetails with Dangote Vision 2030, our enterprise wide plan to accelerate industrial expansion, spur cross border investments, and reduce import dependence in strategic sectors. This is why as a lead sponsor, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) is proud to stand with OGUNCCIMA to deepen commerce, strengthen value chains, and open markets for manufacturers, MSEs and consumers across the region.”

According to her, Ogun State remains central to the Group’s industrial footprint noting that Dangote Cement’s 12 million metric tonnes per annum plant in Ibese continues to anchor domestic supply and exports, while construction is ongoing on a six million metric tonnes per annum integrated cement plant in Itori which is expected to further strenghten local supply chain linkages and boost West African export capacity.

She also referred to the Group’s $2.5 billion fertiliser partnership in Ethiopia, designed to produce up to three million metric tonnes per annum of urea. The initiative, she said, reflects a broader continental strategy aimed at enhancing food security and positioning Africa as a stronger agricultural exporter.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ogun State Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, Engr. Kehinde Akintomide urged local industries, SMEs, and emerging entrepreneurs to draw lessons from the Dangote growth trajectory encouraging them to think boldly, invest patiently, and pursue excellence with discipline, noting that long-term competitiveness requires resilience, strategic planning, and consistent execution.

He commended OGUNCCIMA for sustaining the trade fair platform that connects businesses to markets and stimulates economic activity, urging the Chamber to continue expanding initiatives that attract greater participation across pavilions and sectors.

In his remark earlier, President of OGUNCCIMA, Lion Niyi Oshiyemi described Dangote Day as not just an event but a celebration of enterprise, resilience, and transformational impact on Nigeria’s economy.

He noted that the Dangote Group has remained “a shining example of visionary leadership and industrial commitment,” stressing that its investments have strengthened Nigeria’s manufacturing base, generated employment, and enhanced the country’s standing on the global economic map.

The OGUNCCIMA head said, “Today, we celebrate not only a brand, but a legacy of enterprise, resilience, and transformational impact on Nigeria’s economy and beyond. With it’s big, bold and strategic mission of Vision 2030, the Dangote Group has remained a shining example of what visionary leadership, innovation, and commitment to national development can achieve.”

Lion Oshiyemi added that the Gateway Trade Fair, now in its 15th edition, continues to serve as a critical platform for commerce, collaboration, and investment promotion. “In a rapidly evolving global economy characterised by intense competition and technological advancement, strong partnerships are no longer optional but essential. Dangote’s presence reinforces the importance of sustained public, private collaboration in driving economic diversification and value-chain development,” he stressed.