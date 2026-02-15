APWEN Lagos inspires Ajeromi-Ifelodun Girls, bridges STEM gender gap at IDWGS 2026

The Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter has energized science students in Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Area, Lagos State, with a high-impact programme marking the International Day of Women and Girls in Science (IDWGS).

Led by Engr. Bosede M. Oyekunle, FNSE, hosted the chapter hosted over 100 female students alongside 55 teachers and invited guests drawn from 10 secondary schools, in collaboration with the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government Chairman, Olamilekan Olu Akindipe.

The event featured a public lecture and hands-on STEM workshops under the theme “From Vision to Impact: Redefining STEM, Closing the Gender Gap, Powering Progress.”

Chairing the occasion was the APWEN President, Chinyere Nnenna Igwegbe, FNSE, represented by the Vice President, Adedapo Laolu-Aisida, FNSE.

In the welcome address delivered by the General Secretary, Suweibat Oriyomi Abubakar, MNSE, APWEN Lagos highlighted stark statistics: women account for about 35% of science graduates, yet only 26% of the workforce in emerging fields such as data science and artificial intelligence. The Chair emphasized that the gap is not about competence, but access, opportunity, visibility, and sustained support.

She noted that APWEN Lagos is deliberately changing this narrative through monthly technical meetings, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) workshops, and STEM outreach programmes that build capacity and keep women engineers at the forefront of innovation. These initiatives, she said, are designed to spark curiosity, nurture creativity, and provide hands-on exposure to technology, AI, robotics, and emerging engineering disciplines.

Addressing the students, the Chair delivered a powerful charge: girls belong in science, they belong in engineering, and they are the next generation of inventors and innovators.

The programme continued with inspiring sessions led by a distinguished faculty, including keynote speaker Oliyide Priscilla Feyi, MNSE; guest speaker and 8th APWEN President Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili, FNSE; and engineering trailblazer Idiat Aderemi Amusu, FNSE, Nigeria’s first female Agricultural Engineer.

Students from participating schools engaged in competitive practical sessions, with winning teams receiving gift items from corporate partners including Food & Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), Dufil Prima Foods (makers of Indomie), and **Eko Electricity Distribution Company Female Engineers. Awards were presented by APWEN executives and the Planning Committee Chair, Oluwatoyin Banke Williams, FNSE.

The event also recognized trailblazers in science within Ajeromi-Ifelodun and its environs, celebrating role models whose achievements continue to inspire the next generation.