Tinubu inaugurates Kebbi ultra-modern Secretariat, hails Idris' dev't strides

by Peter Anayo00

President Bola Tinubu has commended Gov. Nasir Idris of Kebbi for executing landmark, people-oriented infrastructure projects across the state.

The president gave the commendation on Saturday in Birnin Kebbi while inaugurating the ultra-modern State Secretariat Complex, named after him in honour of his leadership.

Tinubu, who also virtually inaugurated multiple flagship projects undertaken by the Idris’ administration, said the Governor’s sterling performances came as no surprise to him.

”I know what you can do. You are a man of mission and vision. I am always proud of you,” Tinubu said.

He described Idris as a focused and visionary leader with the masses’ interest at heart, saying,” Gov. Idris is a brother, friend and committed leader.”

Tinubu also commended the people of the state for their continued support and cooperation with the present administration.

He stated that such solidarity had contributed significantly to the achievements recorded under Gov. Idris’ leadership.

Tinubu reiterated the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to supporting states in delivering more democratic dividends to Nigerians, particularly in critical sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that among the landmark projects inaugurated were the Birnin Kebbi Central Motor Park, a modern transport facility designed to enhance commercial activities and improve passenger experience in the state capital.

The president also inaugurated the newly dualised three-lane carriageway along Emir Haruna Road in Birnin Kebbi, the Kauran Gwandu College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences in Ambursa, and the dualised Old Argungu By-Pass.

NAN also reports that the ultra-modern secretariat complex, a multi-billion-Naira project originally initiated in 2012, was revived and completed under Idris’ administration, symbolising the state government’s commitment to modernising administrative infrastructure.

The president’s one-day official visit to the state also coincided with the grand finale of the 61st edition of the 2026 Argungu International Fishing and Cultural Festival, where he served as the Special Guest of Honour.

 

