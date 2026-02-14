Rangers Int’l of Enugu hands Fiorentina test in historic Viareggio Cup debut

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Rangers International will compete in the 76th edition of the Viareggio Cup for the first time after Friday’s draw confirmed their place in Group 2.

The Nigerian side have been drawn alongside Fiorentina, hosts Viareggio and fellow Nigerian outfit One Touch in the prestigious youth competition, scheduled to run from 9 to 23 March in Italy.

Rangers International General Manager and CEO Amobi Ezeaku previously highlighted the scale of the opportunity when he spoke to Athletic NG in December.

“If you know the Viareggio Cup, you know it is one of the biggest youth tournaments in the world,” he said.

Ezeaku added that Enugu State governor Peter Ndubuisi Mbah had given full financial and moral backing to the initiative.

The club also plans further international exposure for its youth sides.

“By the summer of 2026, we go for the first time to send our under-10s and our under-15s to the Dallas Cup in the United States.

We’ve already started conversations with the organisers, one of the oldest youth tournaments in America,” Ezeaku confirmed.

FULL GROUP LINE-UP

The men’s tournament features 24 under-18 teams divided into six groups of four.

Group 1:

Genoa, Mavlon (Nigeria), Vllaznia (Albania), AS Police Football (Burkina Faso)

Group 2:

Fiorentina, Rangers International (Nigeria), Viareggio, One Touch (Nigeria)

Group 3:

Sassuolo, Nexus Football Academy (Nigeria), UYSS New York (United States), RBM Sports (Nigeria)

Group 4:

Serie D Representatives, Futurepro Soccer (Nigeria), Athletic Palermo, Academy Potey Keahson (Ivory Coast)

Group 5:

Spezia, Magic Stars (Nigeria), Westchester United (United States), Koforidua (Ghana)

Group 6:

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia), Ojodu City (Nigeria), Rijeka (Croatia), Olympique Thiessois (Senegal)

Rangers International are one of eight Nigerian teams taking part in the competition.

Nigeria has previously celebrated success in Viareggio, with Beyond Limits the only Nigerian side to have won the title, lifting the trophy in 2024.

The top two teams from each group, along with the two best third-placed sides, will advance to the round of 16.

The opening match will be played at the Stadio dei Pini in Viareggio on 9 March, with the same venue hosting the finals.

