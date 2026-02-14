Nigeria committed to global fight against illicit drugs, Marwa assures US, other partners

.As NDLEA officers graduate from US-DEA training academy

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd) has reaffirmed Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to global cooperation in the fight against illicit drugs and transnational organised crime.

Marwa, who stated this in his address at the graduation ceremony of NDLEA officers at the United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, USA on Friday, 13th February 2026, called for a reinforced global offensive against transnational organised crime, asserting that the evolving sophistication of criminal networks demands a corresponding surge in law enforcement collaboration.

This was contained in a statement by Femi Babafemi, spokesman for the Agency.

The NDLEA boss described the ceremony as particularly significant, noting that the course was dedicated to SIU members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

He paid glowing tribute to the fallen officers, describing them as heroes whose courage, sacrifice, and steadfast commitment to justice continue to inspire law enforcement personnel across nations.

Highlighting the course motto, “Different nations, shared duty, one fight,” Marwa said it aptly reflects the collective resolve of partner nations against transnational organised crime, stressing that criminal networks operate across borders and therefore demand a unified, coordinated, and intelligence-driven global response.

The intensive training programme brought together elite officers from Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya, equipping them with advanced skills in diverse critical areas of their work.

Marwa expressed confidence that the knowledge and skills acquired would significantly enhance the operational capacity of participating agencies to disrupt drug trafficking networks and dismantle organised criminal cartels across the region.

He charged the graduating officers to apply the competencies gained with integrity, professionalism, courage, and a strong sense of responsibility upon returning to their respective countries.

He expressed his appreciation to the United States Department of Justice, the DEA leadership, and instructors for their steadfast partnership, mentorship, and continued investment in capacity building.

The NDLEA boss emphasised that the graduation ceremony marked not the end of training but the beginning of renewed responsibility for the officers to uphold the highest standards of service, protect vulnerable communities, and confront criminality wherever it threatens societal stability.

He expressed optimism that the partnership between NDLEA and the DEA would continue to grow stronger, yielding sustained successes in the shared fight against drug trafficking and organised crime.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2