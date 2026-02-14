NGX: Investors record N6.79trn gain in robust trading week

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalisation appreciated by 6.16 per cent to close the week at 182,313.08 and N117.027 trillion, respectively.

This is compared to the 171,727.49 and N110.235 trillion, respectively, in the previous week.

Consequently, investors added N6.792 trillion to their portfolios for the week.

Similarly, all other indices finished higher with the exception of NGX Sovereign Bond index which depreciated by 0.01 per cent.

A total turnover of 4.652 billion shares worth N193.326 billion in 286,751 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

This is in contrast to a total of 3.860 billion shares valued at N128.581 billion that exchanged hands last week in 240,463 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 2.782 billion shares valued at N74.063 billion traded in 104,325 deals.

This contributed 59.81 per cent and 38.31 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 573.189 million shares worth N7.177 billion in 28,784 deals.

The third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 317.667 million shares worth N24.027 billion in 33,280 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc, Access Holdings Plc and Zenith Bank Plc, accounted for 980.253 million shares worth N30.182 billion in 25,390 deals.

This contributed 21.07 per cent and 15.61 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value, respectively.

Seventy-nine equities appreciated in price during the week, higher than 71 equities in the previous week.

Twenty-seven equities depreciated in price, lower than 35 equities in the previous week, while 42 equities remained unchanged, same as 42 recorded in the previous week.

The top five gainers for the week were: Zichis Agro Allied Industries, Union Dicon Salt, Daar Communications, Fortis Global and John Holt, as they added N4.08, N7.85, N1.05,13k and N3.30 respectively.

On the flip side, Abbey Mortgage Bank, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, Skyway Aviation Handling Company and Austinlaz were the top five losers for the week.

The companies lost N3.95, 58k, N6.90, N17.70 and 60k respectively.

The NGX notified Trading License Holders that the LFZC Funding SPV Plc’s N16,105,794,000 7-Year 20.50 per cent Series 1 Senior Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bonds due 2032 under the N100,000,000,000 Bond Issuance Programme was listed on Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Monday, Feb. 9.

Also, Trading License Holders were notified that the Lagos State Government N14.815

Billion Series 3, 5 Years 16 per cent Fixed Rate Green Bond due 2030 under the N1 Trillion Debt and Hybrid Instruments Issuance Programme was listed on Nigerian Exchange Ltd. on Monday, Feb. 9.

The Lagos State Government N230 billion Series 4, 10 Years 16.25 per cent Fixed Rate Bond due 2035 under the N1 Trillion Debt and Hybrid Instruments Issuance Programme was listed on Nigerian Exchange Limited on Monday, Feb. 9.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2