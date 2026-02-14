February 14, 2026
Energy

MIND rebukes PENGASSAN, calls for Senate probe over alleged maltreatment of Nigerians at TotalEnergies

by Peter Anayo05

ELIZABETH VINCENT, Yenagoa

 

The movement of intellectuals for national development (MIND) has strongly criticized the petroleum and natural gas senior staff association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) over what it describes as an evasive response to allegations concerning the treatment of Nigerian employees at TotalEnergies.

In a statement issued by its western coordinator, Ebi Warekromo, MIND expressed disappointment at PENGASSAN’s attempt to distance itself from a petition submitted to the President of the Nigerian Senate,the group maintains that its petition is grounded in verified evidence and first hand accounts from affected workers.

Warekromo noted that the submission draws extensively from documented correspondence originating from PENGASSAN’s local branchcommunications that previously raised concerns about unfair labour practices and managerial misconduct within TotalEnergies.

Among the critical issues highlighted are allegations of workplace bullying and intimidation allegedly perpetrated by certain expatriate staff.

The petition also cites serious security concerns and alleged violations of the Nigerian oil and gas industry content development (NOGICD) act, particularly claims that expatriate positions have been unlawfully extended beyond their approved tenures.

MIND dismissed PENGASSAN, characterization of the documents as merely “internal correspondence” as weak and disingenuous, according to Warekromo, workers’ rights violations and systemic oppression cease to be internal matters once they begin to harm Nigerian employees.

The group argued that confidentiality must not be used as a shield for injustice, stressing that internal dispute resolution mechanisms must deliver measurable outcomes, where such mechanisms fail MIND insists that public and legislative oversight becomes necessary
beyond the immediate allegations, MIND questioned PENGASSAN’s independence and effectiveness in representing its members.

The organization urged the union to welcome a Senate hearing, describing it as an opportunity to clarify its position, restore credibility, and rebuild trust among workers.

“We are not attacking PENGASSAN, the statement emphasized,we are responding to the absence of effective representation that has allowed these oppressive practices to persist unchecked.”

MIND reaffirmed its belief that when unions appear reluctant to act decisively, civil society organizations have a responsibility to intervene in pursuit of justice and equitable labour relations.

Calling for a collaborative response, the group encouraged workers, unions, regulatory authorities and industry stakeholders to work together toward fostering a healthier and more accountable environment within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.

The organization concluded by reiterating its unwavering commitment to defending the rights of Nigerian workers and urged PENGASSAN to take concrete and transparent steps to fulfill its mandate as a labour union.

 

