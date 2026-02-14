February 14, 2026
Health

Lagos monarch donates land to Red Cross in recognition of humanitarian impact

His Royal Majesty Oba (Engr.) Monsuru Abimbola Oladega, the Olu of Agboyi Kingdom in Kosofe local government area of Lagos, has donated two plots of land to the state branch of the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

The donation was made in recognition of the impactful humanitarian work carried out in Agboyi Kingdom over the past five years by the British Red Cross, working through the Nigerian Red Cross Society.

The interventions have strengthened community resilience, enhanced disaster preparedness and response capacity, and improved health and humanitarian services within the Kingdom.

The symbolic handover ceremony took place on Thursday at the Agboyi Kingdom, where the monarch formally presented the title documents to the Branch Chairman, Dr. (Mrs.) Adebola Victoria Kolawole.

In his remarks, Oba Oladega commended both the British Red Cross and the Nigerian Red Cross for their unwavering commitment to vulnerable communities.

He described the partnership as transformational and worthy of sustained royal support.

Receiving the documents on behalf of the Lagos State Branch, Dr. Kolawole expressed profound appreciation to the monarch and the entire Agboyi Kingdom for the generous gesture, noting that the land will significantly enhance the operational capacity of the Society and deepen its humanitarian footprint within the community.

In the company of the Red Cross team were Mr. Olakunle Lasisi, Branch Secretary; Barr. Sadiat Olawonyin, Branch Legal Adviser; Mr. Oladimeji Ige, Disaster Management Officer; Mr. Benjamin Aghoro, Kosofe Divisional Coordinator; and Mr. Austine Umude, alongside other officials and volunteers.

The special gift marks a significant milestone in the growing partnership between Agboyi Kingdom, the British Red Cross, and the Nigerian Red Cross Society, reinforcing their shared commitment to sustainable community development and humanitarian service.

 

