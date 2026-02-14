Imo State Police Command dismisses three officers over crime 

VICTOR DURUAMAKU, Owerri

In it’s effort to sanitise and instill discipline in the Police Force of Imo State Command, the Commissioner of Police, Audu Bosso, dismissed three police officers for their involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping and car snatching in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this to Newsmen in Owerri weekend, gave the names of the affected officers as, Sgt. Ekwueme Gift, Sgt. Eto Ikechukwu and Cpl. Divine Ogwuaru

According to him, the police personnel were dismissed on February 12, 2026, following an orderly room trial which found them guilty of the offences bordering on armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching and impersonation.

The command’s spokesman further said that the civilian accomplice one, Elias Chukwu, who allegedly acted as the driver during the operation, has also been charged alongside the dismissed officers.

The suspects were alleged to have carried out the criminal act on February 8, 2026, along Mbaise Road in Owerri, where they allegedly carried out robbery operations and snatched a vehicle from it’s owner

According to the police information, the snatched vehicle was later tracked to the Owerri-Onitsha Road while the suspects were allegedly on their way to dispose of it before they were apprehended.

Further, it was learnt that the dismissed officers were not officially detailed for patrol on the day of the incident and had falsely presented themselves as members of the Tiger Base Unit of the command while perpetrating the crime.

The police Information revealed that the offences were contrary to Paragraph E (i) and (iii) of the First Schedule of the Police Act and Regulation 370, punishable under Regulation 371 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 (as amended).

CP Bosso, who reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption and unprofessional conduct, directed the Command’s Legal Department to ensure the immediate arraignment of the suspects in court.

“It will no longer be business as usual for erring officers in this command. Any officer found culpable of misconduct or criminality will face the full weight of the law,” the Commissioner stated.

He urged members of the public to provide credible information that would assist the command in sanitising the system, assuring that more officers under investigation would face similar disciplinary action if found guilty.

