February 14, 2026
Trending now

Tinubu inaugurates Kebbi ultra-modern Secretariat, hails Idris’ dev’t strides

Imo State Police Command dismisses three officers over crime 

Lagos monarch donates land to Red Cross in recognition of humanitarian impact

APWEN Int’l day of Women , Girls in Science held in Lagos

NGX: Investors record N6.79trn gain in robust trading week

Rangers Int’l of Enugu hands Fiorentina test in historic Viareggio Cup debut

Radio is an ideal platform for democratic discourse – Oyo PDP guber…

Enugu mourns as Senator Okey Ezea Is laid to rest in Itchi

House Ad-hoc Committee gives Agencies, Concessionaires 7-day ultimatum to submit Ports concession…

MIND rebukes PENGASSAN, calls for Senate probe over alleged maltreatment of Nigerians…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Metro news

Imo State Police Command dismisses three officers over crime 

by Peter Anayo03

 

VICTOR  DURUAMAKU, Owerri 

In  it’s effort to sanitise and instill discipline in the Police Force of Imo State  Command, the  Commissioner of Police,  Audu Bosso, dismissed three police officers for their involvement in armed robbery, kidnapping and car snatching in the state.

The spokesman of the command, DSP Henry Okoye, who disclosed this to Newsmen in Owerri weekend, gave the names of the affected officers as,  Sgt. Ekwueme Gift, Sgt. Eto Ikechukwu and Cpl. Divine Ogwuaru

According to him, the police personnel were dismissed on February 12, 2026, following an orderly room trial which found them guilty of the offences bordering on armed robbery, kidnapping, car snatching and impersonation.

The command’s spokesman further said that the civilian accomplice  one, Elias Chukwu, who allegedly acted as the driver during the operation, has also been charged alongside the dismissed officers.

The suspects were alleged  to have carried out the criminal act on February 8, 2026, along Mbaise Road in Owerri, where they allegedly carried out  robbery operations  and snatched a vehicle from it’s owner

According to the police information, the snatched vehicle was later tracked to the Owerri-Onitsha Road while the suspects were allegedly on their way to dispose of it before they were apprehended.

Further, it was learnt that the dismissed officers were not officially detailed for patrol on the day of the incident and had falsely presented themselves as members of the Tiger Base Unit of the command while perpetrating the crime.

The police  Information revealed that the offences were contrary to Paragraph E (i) and (iii) of the First Schedule of the Police Act and Regulation 370, punishable under Regulation 371 of the Nigeria Police Act 2020 (as amended).

CP Bosso, who reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for corruption and unprofessional conduct, directed the Command’s Legal Department to ensure the immediate arraignment of the suspects in court.

“It will no longer be business as usual for erring officers in this command. Any officer found culpable of misconduct or criminality will face the full weight of the law,” the Commissioner stated.

He urged members of the public to provide credible information that would assist the command in sanitising the system, assuring that more officers under investigation would face similar disciplinary action if found guilty.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Tinubu Appoints Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Chairman Of National Health Insurance Authority

Editor

Gov. Sanwo-Olu appeals to landlords, landowners not to increase rents

Peter Anayo

PENGASSAN losses 4 members in helicopter crash

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO