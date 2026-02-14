House of reps committee, other govt agencies gives 7-days ultimatum to submit Port Concession documents at investigate hearing held in Abuja

Hon. Kolawola Akinlayo [middle] Chairman House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee, members of the committee Hon Kama Nkemkama and other members giving Government Agencies Concessionears 7-days ultimaturn to submit Port Concessioning documents at investigate hearing held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja… PHOTO: Anayo Opara.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2