House Ad-hoc Committee gives Agencies, Concessionaires 7-day ultimatum to submit Ports concession documents

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

An Ad-hoc Committee of the House of Representatives investigating the performance and benefits accrued to the Federal Government from concessionaires operating air and sea port terminals and related shipping activities from 2006 to 2025 has given a seven-day ultimatum to them all, to submit all requested documents.

Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Kolawole Davidson Akinlayo, issued the directive during a public hearing in Abuja attended by key stakeholders including the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC), Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Also present at the hearing were major concessionaires and operators such as Dangote Group, Julius Berger, Joseph Dam, West Africa Container Terminal, Tincan (Tinker) Terminal, ECM Terminal, Ibeto Terminal, Apm Terminals, Intervention facilities operators and other industry players.

The committee had initially proposed a 72-hour deadline for submission of documents but, following appeals during the interactive session, resolved to grant agencies and concessionaires from Monday to Friday next week to comply.

Akinlayo stressed that the extension was granted in good faith and must be treated with urgency.

He explained that the committee already possesses extensive records and data from relevant government agencies covering the period under review, but requires corresponding submissions from concessionaires and stakeholders for verification and comparison.

“We have data from 2006 to 2025. What we need now is your own submission to compare with what has already been submitted to us by the agencies.

We cannot rely on one-sided information. You must also present your records,” he stated.

The chairman warned that failure to submit the requested documents by the close of work on Friday next week would attract consequences, including possible referral to relevant investigative and prosecutorial bodies.

It also directed that the heads and chief executive officers of the affected agencies and organisations must appear before the panel at the expiration of the ultimatum to account for their records and address any discrepancies.

“Any organisation that fails to comply within the stipulated period will leave us with no option. Once we adopt the information before us and you have not made your submission, we may refer the matter to the appropriate authorities for further action,” he cautioned.

Akinlayo reiterated that the investigation is not a witch-hunt but a constitutional oversight function aimed at improving transparency, accountability and efficiency in Nigeria’s maritime and aviation sectors.

“This is not a witch-hunt. We are here to work for the benefit of Nigeria. Asking for these submissions is even in your interest because it gives you the opportunity to clarify your position,” he added.

He noted that a standard template had been attached to the committee’s correspondence to guide submissions and urged all concerned to strictly adhere to it.

In his remarks, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Hon. Harrison Anozie, stressed that the investigation would be strictly fact-based and guided by the concession agreements signed by the parties.

“When you speak, you must speak to documents.

We will rely on facts as contained in the agreements and your submissions. If you claim any agency stopped you from carrying out your obligations, show us the written evidence,” Anozie said.

He reminded concessionaires that the partnerships were voluntarily entered into and that due diligence should have been conducted before signing the contracts.

“No one forced you into these agreements. You signed them and committed to specific improvements in the facilities assigned to you.

Those obligations are clearly stated. Where you have done well in line with your agreement, you will be commended.

Where you have not, the facts will speak for themselves,” he stated.

Anozie added that the real hearing would commence after all submissions are received, analysed and benchmarked against industry data already in the committee’s possession.

The committee maintained that the probe is designed to ensure that concession agreements over the past 19 years have delivered value to the Federal Government and improved operations at the nation’s ports, airports and terminals.

“The country must work again, and it must work for all of us,”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2