Enugu mourns as Senator Okey Ezea Is laid to rest in Itchi

by Peter Anayo02

 

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

 

Enugu State stood still on Friday as family, political leaders, associates and well-wishers gathered in Itchi, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, to bid farewell to the late Senator Okey Ezea.

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, who attended the burial alongside the Deputy Governor, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, and the Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Ugwu, described the late lawmaker as a principled and impactful leader whose passing represents a major loss to the state.

“Senator Ezea’s death is a huge loss to Enugu State. He was forthright, unpretentious and uncompromising in his quest to improve the welfare of the people,” the governor said, noting that the late senator earned admiration across the state for his courage and convictions.

Reflecting on the legacy of the former senator, Mbah emphasised that impact, not longevity, defines a meaningful life. “Life is not only about the length of life lived; it reflects in impact. Senator Ezea’s life was clearly impactful,” he stated.

The governor noted that Ezea’s principles consistently shaped his public life. “His values aligned with his actions, and his words aligned with his choices. There was never any doubt where he stood,” he added.

Tracing his career from the Nigerian Customs Service through private enterprise and politics, Mbah said the late senator remained deeply rooted in service and community.

According to him, “Success never isolated him from his community; it anchored him even more closely to it.”

He extended condolences on behalf of the state government, assuring the bereaved family of solidarity. “To the family, you are not alone. On behalf of the Government and people of Enugu State, I offer our heartfelt condolences.

May the Lord comfort you all and grant eternal rest to our dear brother,” Mbah said.

The burial drew dignitaries from across the country.

 

