APWEN Int’l day of Women , Girls in Science held in Lagos

L-r …Technical Secretary. Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter Engr Uchechi Edosomwan: General Secretary Engr. Suwebat Abubakar: Past President of APWEN.Engr idiat Amusu, HOD, Works and Infrastructure Department, Ajeromi- ifelodun LGA. Engr. Oliyide Priscillia Feyi: Vice President APWEN. Engr Laolu Adedapo – Aisida: Chairman IDWGS Planning Committee, Engr Oluwatoyin Banke Williams, during the International day of Women and Girls in Science ‘ theme: from vision to impact; Redefining Stem, Closing the Gender Gap, held at Ajeromi-ifelodun LGA in Lagos on 12/ 2/ 2026.

L- r… Chairman Planning Committee, Engr. Oluwatoyin Banke Williams: Assistant Chief Engineers Ifelodun Local Council Development Engr, Mekwunye Rita, former president of APWEN, Engr Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili, Managing Partner, SAIDE Consultants, Lt,d and founder of OSAIDE for Girls Foundation, Engr Olamitope Dawuda-Adesanya; Engr. Oluwashina Adebayo; and Engr. Wisdom L. Ekim.

L-r… APWEN Lagos General Secretary Engr Suwebat Abubakar; Vice President APWEN, Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida: Council Manager.Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, Mr. Babatunde Ramon: former President of APWEN.Engr idiat Amusu; Chairman IDWGS Planning Committee.Engr Oluwatoyin Banke Williams.

L-r… Chairman.IDWGS Planning Committee, Engr Oluwatoyin Banke Williams: Council Manager

Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area Mr Babatunde Ramon: Council Treasurer, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Prince Akeem Adebiyi: Vice President of APWEN.Engr Laolu Adedapo Aisida, former president of APWEN.Engr idiat Amusu.

The winning teams from the STEM competition, which incorporated members from different schools, with the organizing team, L-R: Engr. Mosope Adewuyi, who was the Director of programmes; Engr Suwebat Abubakar, APWENLagos General Secretary; Engr Oluwatoyin B. Williams, the Chairman of the Planning committee and Engr Oluwashina Adebayo.

Sitting from the 3rd left… Chairman.IDWGS Planning Committee, Engr Oluwatoyin Banke Williams; former president of APWEN Engr idiat Amusu; and others during the International day of Women and Girls in Science ‘ theme: from vision to impact; Redefining Stem, Closing the Gender Gap, held at Ajeromi-ifelodun LGA in Lagos on 12/ 2/ 2026… Courtesy of Chinyere Ikeanyi.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2