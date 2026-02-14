February 14, 2026
Trending now

Tinubu inaugurates Kebbi ultra-modern Secretariat, hails Idris’ dev’t strides

Imo State Police Command dismisses three officers over crime 

Lagos monarch donates land to Red Cross in recognition of humanitarian impact

APWEN Int’l day of Women , Girls in Science held in Lagos

NGX: Investors record N6.79trn gain in robust trading week

Rangers Int’l of Enugu hands Fiorentina test in historic Viareggio Cup debut

Radio is an ideal platform for democratic discourse – Oyo PDP guber…

Enugu mourns as Senator Okey Ezea Is laid to rest in Itchi

House Ad-hoc Committee gives Agencies, Concessionaires 7-day ultimatum to submit Ports concession…

MIND rebukes PENGASSAN, calls for Senate probe over alleged maltreatment of Nigerians…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

APWEN Int’l day of Women , Girls in Science held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo03

L-r …Technical Secretary. Association of Professional Women Engineers of Nigeria (APWEN) Lagos Chapter Engr Uchechi Edosomwan: General Secretary Engr. Suwebat Abubakar: Past President of APWEN.Engr idiat Amusu, HOD, Works and Infrastructure Department, Ajeromi- ifelodun LGA. Engr. Oliyide Priscillia Feyi: Vice President APWEN. Engr Laolu Adedapo – Aisida: Chairman IDWGS Planning Committee, Engr Oluwatoyin Banke Williams, during the International day of Women and Girls in Science ‘ theme: from vision to impact; Redefining Stem, Closing the Gender Gap, held at Ajeromi-ifelodun LGA in Lagos on 12/ 2/ 2026.

L- r… Chairman Planning Committee, Engr. Oluwatoyin Banke Williams: Assistant Chief Engineers  Ifelodun Local Council Development Engr, Mekwunye Rita, former president of APWEN, Engr Dr. Patricia Nekpen Opene-Odili, Managing Partner, SAIDE Consultants, Lt,d and founder of OSAIDE for Girls Foundation, Engr Olamitope Dawuda-Adesanya; Engr. Oluwashina Adebayo; and Engr. Wisdom L. Ekim.

L-r… APWEN Lagos General Secretary Engr Suwebat Abubakar; Vice President APWEN, Engr Laolu Adedapo- Aisida: Council Manager.Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA, Mr. Babatunde Ramon: former President of APWEN.Engr idiat Amusu; Chairman IDWGS Planning Committee.Engr Oluwatoyin Banke Williams.

L-r… Chairman.IDWGS Planning Committee, Engr Oluwatoyin Banke Williams: Council Manager
Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area Mr Babatunde Ramon: Council Treasurer, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Prince Akeem Adebiyi: Vice President of APWEN.Engr Laolu Adedapo Aisida, former president of APWEN.Engr idiat Amusu.

The winning teams from the STEM competition, which incorporated members from different schools, with the organizing team, L-R: Engr. Mosope Adewuyi, who was the Director of programmes; Engr Suwebat Abubakar, APWENLagos General Secretary; Engr Oluwatoyin B. Williams, the Chairman of the Planning committee and Engr Oluwashina Adebayo.

Sitting from the 3rd left… Chairman.IDWGS Planning Committee, Engr Oluwatoyin Banke Williams; former president of APWEN Engr idiat Amusu; and others during the International day of Women and Girls in Science ‘ theme: from vision to impact; Redefining Stem, Closing the Gender Gap, held at Ajeromi-ifelodun LGA in Lagos on 12/ 2/ 2026… Courtesy of Chinyere Ikeanyi.

 

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Inaugural Annual Downstream Petroleum week, held at Nat’l Assembly Complex in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Committee’s meeting with stakeholders on economic regulatory , security implication of crypto currency adoption , POS operation on Fed Public of Nigeria held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Dr.Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe; Managing Director/CEO Fidelity Bank PLC., celebrates 60th birthday in Lagos

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO