APC inaugurates National Campaign Council for FCT Area Council Elections

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on Friday inaugurated members of the Party’s 137-member National Campaign Council for the forthcoming 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils Elections.
The inauguration ceremony held at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.
Campaign Council Leadership
Chairman: Alh. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON
Governor of Kwara State & Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum
Co-Chairman I: H.E. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, CON
Governor of Imo State & Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum
* Co-Chairman II: H.E. Hon. Mai Mala Buni
Governor of Yobe State
* Co-Chairman III: H.E. Mohammed Umar Bago
Governor of Niger State
* Secretary: Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives
* Assistant Secretary: Barr. (Mrs.) Sanasi Kaura Evelyn The Council is tasked with coordinating and driving the Party’s campaign activities ahead of the FCT Area Councils Elections.
For a better society
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2