APC inaugurates National Campaign Council for FCT Area Council Elections

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on Friday inaugurated members of the Party’s 137-member National Campaign Council for the forthcoming 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils Elections.

The inauguration ceremony held at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.

Campaign Council Leadership

Chairman: Alh. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON

Governor of Kwara State & Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum

Co-Chairman I: H.E. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, CON

Governor of Imo State & Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum

* Co-Chairman II: H.E. Hon. Mai Mala Buni

Governor of Yobe State

* Co-Chairman III: H.E. Mohammed Umar Bago

Governor of Niger State

* Secretary: Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives

* Assistant Secretary: Barr. (Mrs.) Sanasi Kaura Evelyn The Council is tasked with coordinating and driving the Party’s campaign activities ahead of the FCT Area Councils Elections.

