February 14, 2026
Trending now

Radio is an ideal platform for democratic discourse – Oyo PDP guber…

Enugu mourns as Senator Okey Ezea Is laid to rest in Itchi

House Ad-hoc Committee gives Agencies, Concessionaires 7-day ultimatum to submit Ports concession…

MIND rebukes PENGASSAN, calls for Senate probe over alleged maltreatment of Nigerians…

APC inaugurates National Campaign Council for FCT Area Council Elections

House of reps committee, other govt agencies gives 7-days ultimatum to submit…

Deputy Speaker receives award as Legislator of the year 2025 by Leadership…

Nigeria committed to global fight against illicit drugs, Marwa assures US, other…

2027 Polls: INEC fixes Feb 20 for Presidential Poll, March 6 for…

ENSACA marks Valentine’s Day with HIV/AIDS awareness road drive, Campus Outreach

Champion Newspapers LTD
Politics

APC inaugurates National Campaign Council for FCT Area Council Elections

by Peter Anayo06

 

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, on Friday inaugurated members of the Party’s 137-member National Campaign Council for the forthcoming 2026 Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Councils Elections.

The inauguration ceremony held at the APC National Secretariat, Abuja.
Campaign Council Leadership

Chairman: Alh. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, CON
Governor of Kwara State & Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum
Co-Chairman I: H.E. Sen. Hope Uzodinma, CON
Governor of Imo State & Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum

* Co-Chairman II: H.E. Hon. Mai Mala Buni
Governor of Yobe State
* Co-Chairman III: H.E. Mohammed Umar Bago
Governor of Niger State
* Secretary: Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives

* Assistant Secretary: Barr. (Mrs.) Sanasi Kaura Evelyn The Council is tasked with coordinating and driving the Party’s campaign activities ahead of the FCT Area Councils Elections.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Emergency Rule: I have fulfilled presidential mandate in Rivers, Ibas declared

Peter Anayo

2027: Obasa assures APC members of support for effective mobilization

Peter Anayo

PDP Govs, INEC hold closed-door meeting over national secretary dispute

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO